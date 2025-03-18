Nagpur Violence Leaves Four Police Officers Injured, Vehicles And Homes Set On Fire

Nagpur: At least four senior police officers were seriously injured during the violent clashes in Nagpur on Monday while trying to control the unrest. Along with the injuries, extensive property damage was also reported.

In the altercation, four senior police officers, all holding the rank of Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), were seriously injured. DCP Niketan Kadam was struck with an axe on his hand and was bleeding profusely, requiring immediate hospitalisation. DCP Shashikant Satav suffered a leg fracture, while DCP Archit Chandak sustained a ligament injury. DCP Rahul Nadame was hit by a stone but managed to continue his duties despite his injuries. All four officers were taken to hospital for treatment.

The protests centred around the demand to remove Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb's tomb from Maharashtra, which was met with strong opposition from the Muslim community, leading to chaos in several parts of the city.

In Hansapuri, a mixed residential area of Hindus and Muslims, a mob set fire to 10 to 12 two-wheelers and four cars. Stones were thrown at several homes in the Mahal area of the city. Several Hindu homes were also damaged in this violence.

Pravin Datke, a BJP MLA, said that since solely Hindu-owned buildings were targeted, the attack on Hindu homes seemed prearranged. Datke questioned the police's readiness and reaction to the escalating violence, voicing worries about their handling of the situation. He also surveyed the damage and went to the impacted areas.

In an effort to restore order, the authorities have implemented curfews in a number of locations, including Mahal, Ganeshpath, Tehsil, and Kotwali. Numerous police officers have been sent in to protect the citizens and stop additional acts of violence.