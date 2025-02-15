Nagpur Records First GBS Death

Nagpur: With the death of a Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS) patient at the Government Medical College and Hospital on Friday night, Nagpur recorded its first such case.

Sources said the 45-year-old patient, with a history of hypertension, from the Pardi area was admitted to the ICU after his arms, legs and face were paralysed due to GBS. He was put on ventilator support following the deterioration of his condition and has been critical since February 11. His condition exacerbated on Friday evening and was eventually declared dead by the doctors. Two more GBS patients are undergoing treatment at the same hospital.

The tally of suspected and confirmed GBS cases in Maharashtra has reached 207 after the detection of two cases on Friday, a health official said, and the tally of confirmed cases stands at 180, of which 20 are on ventilator support.

Meanwhile, though the official death toll remained unchanged at eight as per the state health department, a suspected fatality from the ailment was reported from Kolhapur. A district health official said a sexagenarian woman from Changid tehsil died on February 13.

"She suffered paralysis of the lower limbs and was first admitted at a hospital in Changid and then was taken to neighbouring Karnataka. She was brought back to a hospital in Kolhapur on February 11, where she died two days later," the official said.

GBS is a rare condition in which a person's immune system attacks the peripheral nerves, resulting in muscle weakness, loss of sensation in the legs and arms and difficulties in swallowing or breathing.