Nagpur-Pune, Nagpur-Mumbai Routes To Get Vande Bharat Soon

Nagpur: The Vande Bharat Express will start plying in the Nagpur-Pune and Nagpur-Mumbai route in the coming months as Vinayak Garg, the newly appointed DRM of Nagpur, informed that a proposal in this regard has been submitted to the Railway Board by the Nagpur Board of Central Railway.

Currently, three Vande Bharats are in service from Nagpur, namely Nagpur-Secunderabad, Nagpur-Indore and Nagpur Bhopal. Two new Vande Bharat Expresses will be added to the existing fleet.

The number of passengers travelling on both the Nagpur-Mumbai and Nagpur-Pune routes is significant. However, since the number of trains is limited, a waiting list was also prepared three months ago as the needy passengers often shell out money in advance and choose private buses as an alternative. There has been a demand from passengers for new trains on the Nagpur-Mumbai and Nagpur-Pune routes.

Accordingly, the Nagpur Division of the Central Railway submitted a proposal to the Railway Board to add the Vande Bharat Express to this route with 10 to 15 hours of travel time.