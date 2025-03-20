ETV Bharat / bharat

Nagaur's Dargah Serves Sehri To 300 People On Ramzan Fast

Nagaur: To serve their brethren on the Ramzan fast, the management of the Sufi Saheb's Dargah in Nagaur of Rajasthan is serving Sehri or pre-dawn meal to 300 people so that they don't miss the fast the next morning.

Muslims keep a daylong fast during the entire month of Ramzan. However, everyone can't keep fast for so long as for this, the pre-dawn meal has to be taken on time. Keeping this in mind, the DaRgah committee, in collaboration with an organisation called Khidmat-e-Khalaq, are serving about 300 people who find it difficult to arrange for Sehri.

"It is mandatory for Muslim brothers to keep fast during the holy month of Ramzan. Many of them face problems in preparing Sehri. For that, we have come up with a solution. Three years ago, we started preparing the Sehri in the Sufi Saheb's Dargah to serve the needy members of the community," Shamsher Khan Munna, the diwan of the Dargah said.

"We serve with the aim of not leaving a single community member from Sehri. After the initial serving, we came to know that many community members can't prepare Sehri on time, often leading to the missing of the fast.