Nagaur's Dargah Serves Sehri To 300 People On Ramzan Fast

The committee of the Sufi Saheb's Dargah in collaboration with an organisation called Khidmat-e-Khalaq prepare pre-dawn meals to ensure the needy Muslims never miss fast.

The Sheri is being prepared at the Sufi Saheb's Dargah.
The Sheri is being prepared at the Sufi Saheb's Dargah.
Published : Mar 20, 2025, 12:57 PM IST

Updated : Mar 20, 2025, 1:09 PM IST

Nagaur: To serve their brethren on the Ramzan fast, the management of the Sufi Saheb's Dargah in Nagaur of Rajasthan is serving Sehri or pre-dawn meal to 300 people so that they don't miss the fast the next morning.

Muslims keep a daylong fast during the entire month of Ramzan. However, everyone can't keep fast for so long as for this, the pre-dawn meal has to be taken on time. Keeping this in mind, the DaRgah committee, in collaboration with an organisation called Khidmat-e-Khalaq, are serving about 300 people who find it difficult to arrange for Sehri.

"It is mandatory for Muslim brothers to keep fast during the holy month of Ramzan. Many of them face problems in preparing Sehri. For that, we have come up with a solution. Three years ago, we started preparing the Sehri in the Sufi Saheb's Dargah to serve the needy members of the community," Shamsher Khan Munna, the diwan of the Dargah said.

"We serve with the aim of not leaving a single community member from Sehri. After the initial serving, we came to know that many community members can't prepare Sehri on time, often leading to the missing of the fast.

The volunteers with the Dargah Diwan.
The volunteers with the Dargah Diwan.

"People who are unable to make Sehri due to some problems have been identified. We started with serving 40 Sehri meals a day which has grown to 300 now," he added.

Sadaqat Suleimani, deputy chairman of Nagaur Municipal Council said a team of 70 including people from the Muslim community and youths of Khidmat-e-Khalq has been formed which starts preparing food from 11 pm."Some make roti, some vegetables and some kheer. Around 40 and sometimes 50 people are engaged in the preparation," he added.

"The cooking process takes about three hours and the meals are packed by a team of 20 people. The delivery of the packets starts from pre-dawn at locations specified by those who keep fast. Different teams pick up the packets to be distributed at their respective locations," he added.

The volunteers with the Dargah Diwan.

