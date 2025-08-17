Nagaur: Mother Of Abandoned Newborn Accuses Father Of Snatching, Approaches Cops For Custody

Nagaur (Rajasthan): The mother of an abandoned male newborn who was found 20 days ago near Ganesh Dungri in Boravad town under Makrana police station area in Rajasthan's Nagaur district approached the police for his custody, blaming the father for snatching him away soon after her delivery.

She said she was allegedly beaten by her husband, her newborn was snatched away and thrown into a deserted place with the intention of killing. She appealed to the police to nab her husband and get her son back. "I nurtured the child in the womb for nine months and gave birth to him. I am yearning to meet my son," she told police.

Investigating officer Mangaram Chaudhary said, "The samples of the mother and the son have been sent for DNA matching. Until we get the report, the infant can't be handed over to the mother. We are helpless now."

"On the day of the incident, the newborn was admitted to Government Hospital in Beawar in critical condition. Later, he was referred to the JLN Hospital in Ajmer. Following his discharge, he has been handed over to the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) in Nagaur," Chaudhary added.

According to the mother, the father of the child entered into a relationship with her on the pretext of marriage. However, after the delivery, the accused snatched the newborn and kept him hostage for three days. He even threatened to kill the woman.

"It has been about 20 days since the incident. But the accused is still roaming free. Until he is caught, the truth will not come out," she said.

Nagaur CWC president Manoj Soni said, "A DNA test and legal formalities are necessary before returning any abandoned child to the mother. The committee aims to ensure the best interests and safety of the child."

Former MLA Bhanwarlal Rajpurohit said the victim is living in a tent in the open forest with four children and mother-in-law. "She has neither a house nor employment, and the government should make arrangements for her safety, rehabilitation and the education of the children. The accused should be immediately brought to justice."