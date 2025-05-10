Nagaon's Soldier Cut Short His Long Awaited Marriage Plans Responding To The Summons For Duty

Nagaon: (Assam): Pranab Gogoi, a jawan of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) from Nagaon Assam displayed exemplary patriotism as he cut short his long awaited wedding ceremony and reported to the post of his duty on time.

The soldier was on leave and on marriage mode when the Pahalgam terrorist attack in Kashmir stunned the nation. Pranab was just days away from tying the knot when he was summoned back to his post.

The escalating tension and the air of confrontation prompted Pranab to cut short all his plans of an elaborate marriage ceremony. For a soldier, the nation comes first and he showed what it means for a soldier to wear the uniform and serve the motherland more than anything else.

Pranab had taken leave, to begin a new chapter in life. The Young man was scheduled to tie the knot on Monday, May 12. From Pranab’s family to friends -everyone was excited and looking forward to the joyous moments. It was a deeply personal and long awaited moment in his life.

As the situation on the border between India and Pakistan in Kashmir took a turn for the worse, Pranab took a firm stand that he has to report back to his forward post. He displayed how motherland always comes first.

Pranab chose to advance his wedding by three days so that he could report to his base on time. He also took a quiet but resolute vow of conducting a modest and solemn ceremony on Friday at a local Shiva temple in Bebejia, Nagaon in the presence of his family and well-wishers. It certainly reflected both the maturity of mind and his loyalty for the nation.

"Once he had received the official summons back to his post urgently, Pranab remained tight lipped and did not display any despair. We could see in him the resolute mindset of a soldier. Pranab's wedding date was set for Monday. However, considering the importance of his duty at the country's borders, he discussed with his family and decided to advance the wedding date by three days,” a relative told ETV Bharat.

On Saturday, he departed bidding farewell to his newly-wed wife and other family members.

“He left with a heavy heart but holding his head high. For him motherland always comes first,” said a relative. “By sacrificing his personal joy, Pranab chose the path of duty, a road that may not be traversed again, as war and uncertainty loom large.”