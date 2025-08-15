ETV Bharat / bharat

Nagaland Governor L Ganesan Passes Away

Chennai: Nagaland Governor L Ganesan, who was undergoing treatment at the Apollo Hospital in Chennai due to ill health, passed away at 6.23 pm on Friday. He was 80 years old, sources told ETV Bharat.

He slipped and fell at his home on the morning of August 8 and was admitted to Apollo Hospital, Chennai.

He had also served as the Governor of Manipur from August 27, 2021, till February 19, 2023. He was given Additional Charge as Governor of West Bengal from July 18, 2022, to November 17, 2022.

He was born in the temple town of Tanjore in 1945. He preferred to be a bachelor all through his life, and he chose to be the Pracharak of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). Thus, he resigned his government job, after working for nine years and started working for the betterment of the people and their cause, through RSS, as a Pracharak.

In 1975, when the state of emergency was imposed on this country, he was the Chief Organiser, in Tamil Nadu, of the movement, which worked to restore democracy back in the country.