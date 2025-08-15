Nagaland Governor L Ganesan Passes Away

Chennai: Nagaland Governor L Ganesan, who was undergoing treatment at the Apollo Hospital in Chennai due to ill health, passed away at 6.23 pm on Friday. He was 80 years old, sources told ETV Bharat.
He slipped and fell at his home on the morning of August 8 and was admitted to Apollo Hospital, Chennai.
He had also served as the Governor of Manipur from August 27, 2021, till February 19, 2023. He was given Additional Charge as Governor of West Bengal from July 18, 2022, to November 17, 2022.
He was born in the temple town of Tanjore in 1945. He preferred to be a bachelor all through his life, and he chose to be the Pracharak of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). Thus, he resigned his government job, after working for nine years and started working for the betterment of the people and their cause, through RSS, as a Pracharak.
In 1975, when the state of emergency was imposed on this country, he was the Chief Organiser, in Tamil Nadu, of the movement, which worked to restore democracy back in the country.
His role in protecting the Hindu interest in Meenakshipuram Conversions and Mandaikkadu communal riots, were well appreciated. His tireless efforts to bring peace and unity among Hindus in the cast nerve centres of Tamil Nadu, like Puliangudi, Ramanathapuram, etc bore fruits, leading to harmony among the people.
When he was appointed as the Joint State Organiser of Tamil Nadu RSS, he was to serve in the BJP to broaden the base of the party in 1991. He strengthened the saffron party at the grass-roots levels and gave recognition to the party among the people of Tamil Nadu.
He served in the positions - Organizing Secretary of Tamil Nadu BJP, National Secretary, All India Vice President and Tamil Nadu Chief. He was also a Rajya Sabha member for a brief period of 18 months.
He was a member of the National Executive Committee of the BJP since 1991.