Nagaland's Newest District Meluri Is A Hidden Gem For Travellers

Kohima: Meluri in Nagaland has been designated as the state’s 17th district. This shift is more than mere administrative reorganisation. Meluri is the headquarter of the indigenous Pochury tribe. To understand its significance, we must delve into the potential this new district holds for its people and for travellers.

The elevation of Meluri to district status came after the bifurcation of the Phek district during a recent cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio. This change is part of a broader strategy that has seen the creation of new districts across Nagaland over the past few years, aimed at decentralising governance and encouraging local development. This decision was hailed as a significant achievement by the tribe's apex body Pochury Hoho, marking a “red letter day” for their community. Local MLA Z Nyusietho Nyuthe played a crucial role in this development.

Meluri covers approximately 1,011 square kilometers and is home to 31 recognised villages. It serves as a crucial cultural and economic hub for the Pochury tribe, who have inhabited this area for generations. By recognising Meluri as a distinct district, the government is not only acknowledging the Pochury people’s contributions but also empowering them to shape their own future.

Home Of The Pochury Tribe

Known for their vibrant festivals and traditional craftsmanship, the Pochury people have maintained a deep connection to their land and identity. Their art forms range from intricate weaving to woodcraft. In Meluri, you’ll find the local markets filled with handmade cane furniture, brine salt, grass-woven baskets, and Ukhrul black pottery from Manipur. Each item reflects the tribe’s artistry and the stories passed down through generations. A stroll through the town’s marketing shed reveals an array of local produce, including wild leaves, yam, and even snails.

Meluri's marketing shed has an array of local produce (Nagaland Tourism)

The Pochury people also celebrate various indigenous festivals, the most notable being Chaga Ngu, a harvest festival that showcases their deep-rooted agricultural traditions. During such events, the community comes alive with music, dance, and culinary delights, providing an authentic experience for travellers who wish to engage with the local culture.

Places To See And Things To Do

Meluri is a cultural hotspot and geographical marvel. The new district is enveloped by lush hills and diverse ecosystems. While Meluri may be small, its landscape is dotted with breathtaking sights and experiences for travellers. With its recent elevation to district status, it stands on the cusp of transformation, blending tradition with progress.

Shilloi Lake (ETV Bharat)

Shilloi Lake: The lake is not only a picturesque picnic spot but also a sanctuary for various bird species. It’s also an excellent location for birdwatching and photography, with stunning views at sunrise and sunset. The terrain surrounding Shilloi Lake is dotted with hiking trails that lead to breathtaking viewpoints.

Wazeho Industrial Town: This burgeoning town serves as an economic hub within the district. Here, visitors can witness the development of local industries and shop for locally manufactured brine salt, a staple in the region. The town is also known for its agricultural produce and vibrant markets.

Adventure Activities: The hilly terrain surrounding Meluri offers opportunities for trekking and exploration. The lush landscapes are home to diverse flora and fauna, making it a paradise for nature enthusiasts. Trails lead to stunning viewpoints where you can soak in the panoramic vistas of the region.

Cultural Engagement: To truly appreciate the essence of Meluri, engage with the locals. Participate in a cooking class to learn traditional Pochury recipes or join a weaving workshop to create your own grass basket. These hands-on experiences provide an authentic glimpse into the daily lives and traditions of the Pochury people.

Local Festivals: Local festivals are vibrant expressions of Pochury culture, filled with music, dance, and feasting. Engaging in these celebrations provides insight into the tribe's values, history, and communal spirit.

Getting There And Around

Meluri is well-connected by road, making it accessible from major towns in Nagaland. The nearest town is Phek, from where local transport options are available. Visitors can hire taxis or use local buses to navigate the area. As a new district, Meluri is still developing its infrastructure, so it’s advisable to plan your accommodations and transport in advance.

As Meluri embarks on this new chapter as a district, the possibilities for growth and development are immense. The establishment of the International Trade Centre (ITC) in nearby Avangkhu highlights the region’s potential as a commercial hub, especially given its proximity to the Myanmar border. This strategic location opens doors for trade and tourism, which could significantly boost the local economy. However, with these opportunities come challenges. The delicate balance between modernisation and the preservation of cultural heritage will be crucial. As more travellers are drawn to Meluri, it will be essential to ensure that development aligns with the local community's values and aspirations.