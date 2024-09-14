'Nafrat Ki Dukaan': PM Modi's Dig At Rahul Gandhi In Doda Rally

Doda (Jammu and Kashmir): Attacking Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his slogan 'Mohabbat ki Dukaan', Prime Minister Narendra Modi said those running "nafrat ki dukaan" (shops of hate) are hiding behind the boards of "mohabbat ki dukaan" (shops of love).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing a rally in J&K's Doda district on Saturday. (ANI)

Addressing a public meeting in Doda, Jammu and Kashmir, PM Modi attacked the Congress party, National Conference and People's Democratic Party and said that if their poll promises were implemented, the erstwhile state would go back to the days when schools were put on fire and stone-pelting was a daily affair.

"Congress, PDP and NC want to restore Article 370. That would mean that the three families will once again snatch the reservation of the Pahadis. If their manifestos are implemented, the schools will once again be burnt, children will have stones in their hands, and there will be strikes. They talk about the Constitution. Ye nafrat ki dukaan pe mohabbat ki dukaan ka board laga kar ke ghumte hai," he said.

Attacking the opposition further for keeping the Constitution in their pockets, PM Modi said that they are doing so to hide their "misdeeds." He also slammed the opposition for depriving the Pahadi, SC, ST and OBC communities of reservation in the erstwhile state.

"These days they (the opposition) keep a book of the Constitution in their pockets. Why are they doing this? They are doing so to hide their misdeeds. They had disrespected the soul of the Constitution. Why were there two Constitutions here? Why were Pahadi, SC, ST, and OBC, deprived of reservation? After so many generations, the BJP government has granted them reservations. Today, there are many individuals who, for the first time, have received the right to vote. The Constitution of India grants everyone the right to vote. However, those who carried the Constitution in their pockets had deprived some of you of this right for 75 years," PM Modi added.

Attacking the Congress party over recent remarks by party president Mallikarjun Kharge, PM Modi said, "What is the thinking and intention of the Congress? This also becomes clear from the words of its president. He comes here and says, 'If we got 20 seats more, all the BJP leaders, including Modi, would have been in jail'. Is this their agenda?"

PM Modi said that any resident of Jammu and Kashmir, regardless of his religion, region and cultural affiliation, is a "priority for the BJP government." "I guarantee to safeguard your rights. It's only the BJP that can reinforce statehood to Jammu and Kashmir," he said. The Prime Minister highlighted the work done by the BJP-led government in the Union Territory and said that the central government is connecting the remote parts of Jammu and Kashmir by rail.