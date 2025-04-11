Nadda Scoffs At BJD, AAP, TMC During Launch Of Health Schemes In Odisha

Cuttack: In a political twist underscoring the shifting winds of electoral fortune, Union Health Minister and BJP president J P Nadda declared on Friday that the era of "obstruction" against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s transformative welfare measures is coming to an end.

The BJP chief made this remark during the launch of the Ayushman Bharat scheme for Odisha here while addressing a massive public gathering at the historic Baliyatra grounds.

The senior BJP leader took a jibe at erstwhile opponents who once tried to halt progressive policies—emphasising that leaders and parties who derided Modi's people-centric initiatives are now "biting the dust and sitting at home" after losing elections.

According to Nadda, the same fate appears to be looming over West Bengal, where the state administration is deliberately stalling the implementation of Ayushman Bharat health scheme.

Nadda recalled that on repeated occasions, three States resisted the rollout of Ayushman Bharat despite pleas from the Centre. "There were three States that didn't implement the scheme: Odisha, where now the lotus has blossomed under our double-engine leadership; Delhi, where Arvind Kejriwal’s intervention met a resounding defeat; and neighbouring Bengal, which has yet to join the movement," he asserted.

He pointed out that the health schemes are not only health insurance, they are health assurances as well. "In these schemes, the insurance companies are not going to decide whether you will get cashless treatment or not. The doctors across some 30000 hospitals in the country will assure you of cash-less treatments by the governments”, the Union minister said, adding that nearly nine crore patients have received these benefits across the country in the last seven years.

The Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) has been a flagship promise for the BJP, which is now benefitting over 61 crore people across the country. In Odisha, it is being implemented alongside the state’s own Gopabandhu Jan Arogya Yojana (GJAY) under a dual strategy that will cover approximately 3.5 crore people from the state’s 4.5 crore population.

Addressing the gathering, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said the double-engine model of the BJP has now shifted its focus toward building healthcare infrastructure. "Apart from the existing 12 medical colleges and hospitals in the State, we are adding another two by the end of this year, and four more are coming up in next year. Similarly, we are going to open four more Dental Medical Colleges and Hospitals in the State soon," Majhi said.

Union minister Jual Oram, Odisha Deputy Chief Ministers—K V Singhdeo and Pravati Parida and Odisha Health Minister Mukesh Mahalinga, Lok Sabha members Baijayant Panda, Bhartruhari Mahatab, Bibhu Prasad Tarai and half-a-dozen local MLAs were present on the occasion, where several senior citizens were handed over the cobranded health cards along with the Ayushman Vay Vandana Yojana (AVVY) cards.