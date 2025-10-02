ETV Bharat / bharat

Nadda Hails RSS' 'Unique Contribution' To Nation-Building On Its Centenary

New Delhi: The RSS has made a "unique contribution" to nation-building by inspiring youth to dedicate every moment of their lives to the service of the motherland, BJP president JP Nadda said on Thursday, when the outfit celebrated its centenary. The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), founded by Dr Keshav Baliram Hedgewar on the day of Vijayadashmi in 1925, has completed 100 years.

The outfit is considered the ideological fountainhead of the ruling BJP. Nadda described the RSS as a "strong promoter" of service, discipline, and national ideals, and a source of inspiration for countless people. It propagates national ideas in society and connects people with the "divine goal" of building a strong and united India, he said in a post on X.