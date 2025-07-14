Nadda's Saudi Arabia Visit: India, Saudi Discuss Collaboration In Fertilisers & Petrochemicals

New Delhi: In a bid to enhance bilateral cooperation between India and Saudi Arabia in the field of Chemicals and fertilisers, Union Minister JP Nadda visited the Kingdom from July 11-13, leading a high-level delegation that included the Secretary and other senior officials from the Department of Fertilisers and the Ministry of External Affairs.

Nadda held discussions on Sunday with the Saudi Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources, Bandar bin Ibrahim Al Khorayef, in Riyadh on mechanisms to strengthen partnership in fertilisers, petrochemicals, and pharmaceutical sectors, the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers said.

In a post on X, Nadda said, "Held a productive meeting with H.E. Bandar bin Ibrahim Al Khorayef, Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources, in Riyadh. Discussed deepening collaboration in fertilisers, petrochemicals & pharma. Also witnessed signing of long-term DAP supply agreements between Maaden & Indian PSUs (IPL, KRIBHCO, CIL) for 3.1 million MT annually from FY 2025-26. A step forward in ensuring India's fertiliser security."

The two ministers also witnessed the signing of Long-Term Agreements between Maaden and Indian companies- viz, IPL, KRIBHCO and CIL for supply of overall enhanced 3.1 million metric tons of Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) fertiliser per annum for five years from 2025-26 onwards, with further extension of five years with mutual consent.

Both sides underscored their commitment to broadening the scope of bilateral relations to include other key fertilisers such as urea, along with DAP, aiming to further ensure India's fertiliser security, the Ministry said.

Discussions were also held on facilitating mutual investments, with a focus on exploring opportunities for Indian Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) to invest in the Saudi fertiliser sector, and reciprocally, Saudi investments in India.

Additionally, the leaders deliberated on avenues for collaborative research, especially in developing India-specific customised and alternative fertilisers to enhance agricultural productivity and sustainability.

In addition, a joint team has been set up, led by the Secretary (Fertiliser) on the Indian side and Vice Minister for Mining Affairs in the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources on the Saudi side, to explore long-term collaboration in this sector.

Nadda also held a bilateral meeting with Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Al Saud, Minister of Energy, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and co-chair of the Economy and Investment Committee of the Strategic Partnership Council between India and Saudi Arabia.

The duo discussed ways to enhance the economic partnership between the two countries.

"Engaged in discussions with His Royal Highness Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Al Saud, Minister of Energy, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and co-chair of the Economy and Investment Committee of the Strategic Partnership Council between India and Saudi Arabia on ways to enhance the economic partnership between the two countries," Nadda said in another post on X.

He also met Abdulaziz Al-Rumaih, Saudi Vice Minister of Health, in Riyadh. They discussed ways to enhance cooperation in the medical sector, health services, pharmaceuticals, digital health solutions, and knowledge exchange. In this context, they noted the significance of the bilateral MoU on Health signed during the recent State Visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Earlier on July 12, Nadda, along with the accompanying delegation, visited Maaden facilities at Ras Al Khair and had a tour of the Phosphate production plant. They were received by Hassan Al Ali, Chairman, Maaden Phosphate and other senior officials of Maaden. India is a key export destination for fertilisers from Saudi Arabia, and Maaden is the leading company in this sector in the Kingdom.

Chairman of the Saudi India Business Council, Abdulaziz bin Abdul Hadi Al Qahtani, hosted a dinner for Nadda on July 11 in Dammam, in the presence of the business community from the Eastern Province of Saudi Arabia.

In 2024-25, India's imports of DAP fertiliser from Saudi Arabia were 1.9 million MT, reflecting around 17 per cent increase over 1.6 million MT imported during FY 2023-24. With the signing of these long-term agreements for DAP, the supply of DAP will enhance to 3.1 million MT from FY 2025-26 onwards.