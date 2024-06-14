Nadda Asks Officials to Expedite 100-Days Agenda of His Ministry

New Delhi : Chairing the first ever meeting after assuming charge as Union Health Minister, JP Nadda on Friday reviewed attaining targeted health goals in the first 100 days of formation of new Government.

Taking stock of the overview of the Ministry's functioning, Nadda directed officials to give emphasis on quality of health facilities and health systems. He laid stress upon expansion of health assurance coverage under the AB PMJAY and leveraging technology in programmes like immunisation and health emergency response management.

Nadda expressed his concern about growing incidence of Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) and the importance of awareness regarding healthy diet and lifestyle. He also highlighted the need for targeted campaigns towards the youth for tobacco control. He emphasized on the need for creating awareness on NCDs and harmful effects of tobacco in scientific as well as in simple language for the common man to understand.

Senior officials from the health ministry including health secretary Apoorva Chandra attended the meeting. Nadda was joined by Minister of State for Health Anupriya Patel and Jadhav Prataprao Ganpatrao. G Kamala Vardhana Rao, CEO, FSSAI; Deepti Gaur Mukherjee, CEO, NHA and other senior officials of the health ministry were present in the meeting.

Meanwhile, Nadda who is also the minister of chemicals and fertilizers conducted a review of the department. He emphasised on the need to focus on the Prime Minister’s vision of Viksit Bharat 2047, and laid special emphasis on achieving the 100 Days’ agenda of the department. The minister also emphasised the need to focus on facilitation of the industry, promotion of exports and enhancing skill-training.

Nivedita Shukla Verma, secretary, department of chemicals and petrochemicals briefed about the existing trade scenario and projections of the chemical sector in the coming 5 years.

Verma also briefed Nadda about the ongoing schemes of the department, status and working of the PSUs and autonomous bodies under the administrative control of the department. Nadda directed the officers to give special focus on the 100 days programme finalized by the department.