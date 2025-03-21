ETV Bharat / bharat

Nadda Asks MPs To Ensure Health Check-Up For All Citizens In Their Constituencies Every Year

Leader of House in Rajya Sabha JP Nadda speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the Budget Session of Parliament, ( Sansad TV )

New Delhi: Union Health Minister J P Nadda on Friday appealed to all Members of Parliament to ensure a thorough health check-up of citizens in their respective constituencies every year for early detection of health issues.

Speaking in the Lok Sabha, Nadda said the government has started a campaign to conduct health check-ups for all citizens aged 30 at the Ayushman Arogya Mandir. The free check-up is to detect high blood pressure, diabetes and cancer.

The minister said that ever since the campaign started, 35 crore people were screened, of whom 4.2 crore were detected with hypertension and 2.6 crore were found to be diabetic. Of the 29.35 crore people screened for oral cancer, 1.18 crore were detected with cancer, he said.

"I appeal to all of you, honourable members, to conduct a thorough health check-up for all every year," Nadda said, adding he was confident that the MPs will do their best.

The minister said that at present 372 day care cancer centres, 19 state cancer centres and 22 tertiary cancer centres are operating in the country.