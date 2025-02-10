N Biren Singh Should Have Resigned Earlier, Says Observer

By Gautam Debroy

New Delhi: A day after N Biren Singh submitted his resignation from the post of Chief Minister of Manipur, observers feel that the decision should have been taken earlier taking into consideration the complexity and seriousness of the situation.

"Had he submitted his resignation earlier, I am sure several lives of innocent civilians should have been saved," said Suhas Chakma, Director of the Rights and Risks Analysis Group (RRAG), a think tank that works on different issues related to the Northeast.

The resignation of Biren Singh was one of the major demands of the Kuki communities of Manipur, accusing him of inciting the violence that broke out in May 2023.

"It's unprecedented that independent India witnessed a riot for more than 600 days and the chief minister was continuing. So, I believe lots of people would have been saved, had he resigned earlier,” said Chakma.

Referring to the issue of the audio tape, where Biren Singh was allegedly found inciting the ethnic clash, Chakma said, “If the audio tapes are found to be true by the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL), it will be very difficult for him to get rid of the problem."

The Supreme Court has recently directed the CFSL to submit a report on the leaked audio tapes allegedly featuring N Biren Singh as Chief Minister, in which he is purportedly heard saying that the ethnic violence in the state was instigated at his insistence.

The case revolves around audio recordings allegedly made by a whistleblower during a closed-door meeting with the former Manipur CM. The petitioner claims that these tapes substantiate allegations of deliberately instigating ethnic violence in Manipur by N Biren Singh.

"They (BJP) would not have asked for the resignation of Biren Singh even now. However, the party had run out of options. Biren no longer has majority support, He has only 19 MLAs with him. And in this case, had there been a no-confidence motion, they could have lost the vote," said Chakma.

Following the resignation of Chief Minister N Biren Singh, Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Sunday revoked the 7th session of the 12th Manipur Legislative Assembly, set to commence from February 10, and declared “null and void” with immediate effect.

Stand Of The Kukis

The Kuki civil society organisations also claimed that the lives of several innocent civilians should have been saved, had he resigned earlier. "Yes. He should have resigned much earlier. By letting him run the state, it is like allowing ethnic violence to continue. Manipur has not seen in history a Chief Minister who is targeting one particular community. He openly displayed his hatred for the Kuki-Zo and instigated the ethnic cleansing," said Ginza Vualzong, spokesperson of the Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum (ITLF), a civil society organisation of the Kukis.

Ginza also reiterated their demand for a separate administration. “Whether Biren resigned or not, the Kuki-Zo aspiration for a separate administration remains," he said.

Claiming that Kuki-Zo has been driven out of the Imphal Valley by Meiteis, Ginza said, "We have been killed, plundered, and rendered homeless by them. There is no returning to the Imphal Valley, and the only thing that will redeem the Kuki-Zo is a political solution."

Referring to the issue of narco-terrorism, raised by Biren Singh in his resignation letter, Ginza said that narco-terrorism has been his excuse to make war on the Kuki-Zo. "In Manipur, the Meitei, the Nagas are also involved in drugs and terrorism. Tagging only to the Kuki-Zo is his design to annihilate the Kuki-Zo," said Ginza.

Stand Of The Meeteis

The Meeti organization, however, believed that N Biren Singh was a scapegoat. "Bringing normalcy in Manipur is not at all related with the resignation of N Biren Singh. It was the Centre and the central security agencies, who have failed to control the situation," Sreeram Rojesh, spokesperson of the Delhi Meetei Coordination Committee (DMCC) told ETV Bharat.

Rojesh further claimed that until and unless, the government takes actions to control the Kuki militants, the violence is unlikely to stop. “On many occasions, we have submitted memorandum to the government demanding strong actions against Kuki militants, but nothing happened," added Rojesh.

Senior Meetei members also raised questions over Biren Singh’s resignation just a day before the Assembly was scheduled to start. "We have to wait and watch for the next turn-around of the situation," said Lily asserting that a separate administration demand raised by the Kukis can't solve the problem.

"We have other tribes in Manipur. If the government accepts their (Kukis) demand for a separate administration, others will also raise their voice," said Lilly.

Casualties In Manipur Violence

Ever since the violence erupted in Manipur on May 3, 2023, over 250 people have been killed. As many as 3,023 First Information Reports (FIR) pertaining to rape, sexual offences against women, murder, loot, and arson were registered in the state in the first three months of the violence, between May 3 and July 30, 2023. Over 60,000 people from across the state have also been displaced. A protest march on May 3, 2023, opposing Scheduled Tribe (ST) status to the Meetei community in the state turned into a full-fledged ethnic conflict.

Manipur BJP MLAs Summoned To Delhi

Following the resignation of N Biren Singh, all the sitting BJP MLAs have been summoned to Delhi by the central leadership. Sources in the saffron party said that the meeting scheduled to take place on Wednesday will be chaired by senior party leaders like BJP president JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Discussion will take place to find a consensus CM candidate to run the state government in Manipur, sources added.