N Biren Singh Must Step Down, Demands Mizo National Front

Guwahati: Disturbed by the ongoing crisis in Manipur, the Mizo National Front (MNF) has demand resolute action against Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh.

"The suffering inflicted upon our Zofate brethren due to ethnic conflict has reached intolerable levels. Chief Minister Biren Singh’s inaction and misuse of power have only worsened the situation, making his continuation in office both untenable and shameful. His leadership has not only failed to resolve the crisis but has also perpetuated the suffering of innocent people" said a statement issued by VL. Krosshnehzova, General Secretary, Media & Publicity Department of the MNF.

"We demand that Chief Minister Biren Singh step down immediately. Furthermore, the Central Government must take urgent, decisive action to end this crisis once and for all, ensuring that the people of Manipur reclaim their democratic rights and dignity," the MNF said.

The MNF further said that under Biren Singh’s administration, as of 22 November 2024, the violence has claimed 219 lives of our ethnic kin, destroyed nearly 360 churches, and left countless others injured.

"Over 7,000 homes have been burnt, and 200 villages reduced to ashes. More than 41,425 individuals are displaced, forced to live as refugees within their own country. Such atrocities demand not just leadership but an unrelenting pursuit of justice and restoration," the MNF said.

"The plight of our fellow Zofate weighs heavily on our collective conscience. The MNF government (in the past), under Chief Minister Zoramthanga, had shown exemplary leadership in extending substantial assistance to the displaced. Refugees from Manipur, Myanmar, and Bangladesh have been provided with food, shelter, and education. Even now, MNF leaders and MLAs have travelled to Manipur, offering direct support to our affected kin," the party said.

"We commend Mizoram MP (Rajya Sabha) Pu K. Vanlalvena for raising this issue with courage in Parliamentary debates, amplifying the voice of the Zofate community and advocating for justice," they said.