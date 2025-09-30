ETV Bharat / bharat

Ghoraghat Temple In Bihar's Gopalganj, Where Maa Bhavani Paused During Journey From Kamakhya To Thawe

This temple of Goddess Durga has interesting tales woven around it. Tantra practitioners and devotees from all across come here, especially during the Sharadiya and Chaitra Navratri. Tantriks believe that practicing tantra here leads to the attainment of Siddhi. It is believed that the Goddess bestows her unending blessings upon her devotees.

This temple holds special significance for tantriks and it is believed that Goddess Bhavani had stopped here on her way to Thawe. Located on the banks of Daha River, this temple was built at the same time as the famous Thawe Temple centuries ago. The matriarch of Hathwa royal family also visits this shrine annually for worshipping the Goddess.

Gopalganj: Festivals and traditions are known to unite people cutting across regions, class, caste and creed. Ghoraghat Temple in Uchkagaon in Gopalganj district of Bihar, where 51 lotus flowers brought all the way from Kashmir are offered to the Goddess, reflects one such tradition.

"The Goddess came here from Kamakhya and made her horses drink water at this place. After resting for a while, she went to Thawe. This is a place of Tantra Sadhana. Seekers come here for Tantra Sadhana and attain their Siddhis. The Banganga flows here. Devotees come from all over," said a seeker Dilip Pandey.

Tantra Sadhna at Ghoraghat Temple in Bihar's Gopalganj (ETV Bharat)

This temple is linked to the nearby Thawe Durga Temple. Legend has it that when Goddess Bhavani, at the call of her devotee Rahsu Bhagat, left Kamakhya on a five-horse chariot, she rested here for a while. She gave a warning to King Mannan Sen from here and also made the horses of the chariot drink water from the Daha River. This is the reason why this place is called Ghoraghat Ghat. She left for Thawe when King Mannan Sen did not heed her warning.

The temples at Ghoraghat and Thawe are believed to have been built at the same time and are maintained by the Hathwa royal family.

Ghoraghat Temple In Bihar's Gopalganj, Where Maa Bhavani Paused During Journey From Kamakhya To Thawe (ETV Bharat)

Besides the Ghoraghat Temple flows the Daha River that is also known as Banganga. It is believed that Lord Ram's wedding procession passed through this place and when the members of the procession became thirsty, Lakshman shot an arrow and brought a stream of water from the earth.

The Ghoraghat Temple is a sacred pilgrimage site where mythological tales attract devotees and the tanriks.

Ghoraghat Temple In Bihar's Gopalganj, Where Maa Bhavani Paused During Journey From Kamakhya To Thawe (ETV Bharat)

"This is a temple dedicated to the Goddess. We too have come from 45 km away. Its mythological history is linked to the royal family. The Mother Goddess is very kind and fulfils the wishes of her devotees," said a devotee Rajiv Kumar Pandey.