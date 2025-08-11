ETV Bharat / bharat

Mysuru To Host India's First Scientific Study On Gender Transition

By Mohammed Rafiq Mulla.

Mysuru: Karnataka's Mysuru will launch the country's first scientific research on how individuals transition to the third gender. The initiative, led by the University of Mysore's Department of Genetics and Genomics, is being funded by Dr Anita Prasad — a transwoman, entrepreneur, and social activist — who has also become the first transgender person in Karnataka to secure a driving licence for heavy motor vehicle (HMV).

First-of-its-Kind Genetic Research on Gender Transition

The university will conduct a three-year study involving 500 participants from across India to understand the genetic and biological factors behind gender transition. The research will examine hereditary structures and genome patterns among transgender individuals to determine what genetic variations trigger such changes.

"We want to identify the genetic and hereditary structures responsible for gender transition. This research will also help provide proper treatment to those in the early stages of transition so that they can remain in their birth-assigned gender if they choose to," Dr Sutturu S Malini, head of the Department of Genetics and Genomics, said.

Participants will undergo functional MRI scans, blood and chromosome analysis, liver, kidney, and heart tests, as well as psychological counselling. The study will also look into the economic, social, and family conditions of transgender persons. Each participant's assessment is expected to cost around Rs 80,000, with Dr Prasad's Anita Humanitarian Foundation contributing Rs 1 crore to fund the project.

"For the first time, such a study is happening in India. Many transgender persons face health issues like hypertension, panic attacks, and genetic modifications that may occur even before birth. This research will bring clarity and hopefully stop discrimination and displacement faced by the community," Dr Prasad said.

From Research Patron to Trailblazing Driver

Alongside funding the genetic research, Dr Prasad has created another milestone by becoming the first transgender person in Karnataka to obtain an HMV licence, allowing her to drive buses and heavy goods vehicles. A trained engineer with 30 years' experience in IT, aircraft design and piloting, Dr Prasad returned to India after 23 years abroad.