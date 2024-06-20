ETV Bharat / bharat

Mystery Shrouds Death Of Three Women Of A Family In Bihar's Nawada

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jun 20, 2024, 4:08 PM IST

The police are groping in the dark over the suspicious deaths of three women of a family in Nawada of Bihar. The deaths came to light when neighbours found foul emanating from the house. Immediately, they informed the police and in turn, they rushed to the spot and launched a probe into the deaths.

Locals gather in front of the house at Bhaluahi village in Bihar where three women found dead (ETV Bharat)

Nawada (Bihar): Sensation prevailed in Nawada when three women of a family were found dead under suspicious circumstances. A government teacher is also among the dead. On receiving the information, the district administration and local police rushed to the spot.

Suspicious deaths of women in Nawada

A tragic incident came to light at Bhaluahi village under the Kauakol Police Station limits where three women died under mysterious circumstances. The deceased has been identified as a woman and her two daughters. One of the daughters is said to be a teacher, who was posted in Ukramit Madhya Vidyalaya Karma of Kewali Panchayat. Chaos was witnessed in the area when the news came to the fore.

A teacher among the dead

According to the information, Amna Khatoon (85 years), her daughter Shabana Khan (55 years) and another daughter Manju Khatoon (56 years), were staying in the house of retired engineer the late Niaz Ahmed located in Bhalwahi market.

The bodies of all three women have been recovered from different rooms of the house. According to the local people, the incident seems to have happened a day or two days ago.

The local people informed the police about the foul smell emanating from the house where three bodies were lying. After which the police reached the spot with force and launched a probe into the deaths. SDPO Mahesh Chaudhary of Pakri Barawan Inspector belonging to Kauakol Police Station camping on the spot.

NAWADA IN BIHAR THREE WOMEN FOUND DEAD MYSTERY OVER WOMEN DEATHS POLICE LAUNCH PROBE DEATH OF THREE WOMEN OF A FAMILY

