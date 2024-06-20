Mystery Shrouds Death Of Three Women Of A Family In Bihar's Nawada

Nawada (Bihar): Sensation prevailed in Nawada when three women of a family were found dead under suspicious circumstances. A government teacher is also among the dead. On receiving the information, the district administration and local police rushed to the spot.

Suspicious deaths of women in Nawada

A tragic incident came to light at Bhaluahi village under the Kauakol Police Station limits where three women died under mysterious circumstances. The deceased has been identified as a woman and her two daughters. One of the daughters is said to be a teacher, who was posted in Ukramit Madhya Vidyalaya Karma of Kewali Panchayat. Chaos was witnessed in the area when the news came to the fore.

A teacher among the dead

According to the information, Amna Khatoon (85 years), her daughter Shabana Khan (55 years) and another daughter Manju Khatoon (56 years), were staying in the house of retired engineer the late Niaz Ahmed located in Bhalwahi market.

The bodies of all three women have been recovered from different rooms of the house. According to the local people, the incident seems to have happened a day or two days ago.

The local people informed the police about the foul smell emanating from the house where three bodies were lying. After which the police reached the spot with force and launched a probe into the deaths. SDPO Mahesh Chaudhary of Pakri Barawan Inspector belonging to Kauakol Police Station camping on the spot.

