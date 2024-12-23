ETV Bharat / bharat

Mystery Shrouds Death Of Telangana Student In US; A Pall Of Gloom Descended On His Native Village

Madannapet village in Telangana mourns the suspicious death of Vamsi (25), a Telugu student pursuing an MS in Minnesota, USA, since July 2023.

A pall of gloom descended on Madannapet village in Hanumakonda district, Telangana, following the untimely and suspicious death of Vamsi (25), a Telugu student pursuing an MS degree in Minnesota, USA.
Vamsi (25), a Telugu student pursuing an MS degree in Minnesota, USA, was found dead. (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Kamalapur: A pall of gloom descended on Madannapet village in Hanumakonda district, Telangana, following the untimely and suspicious death of Vamsi (25), a Telugu student pursuing an MS degree in Minnesota, USA. Vamsi, the second son of Bandi Rajaiah and Lalitha, had moved to the US in July 2023 for higher studies.

Mystery shrouds death

On Sunday morning, Vamsi’s lifeless body was discovered by fellow students in the car seat of a vehicle parked in the cellar of their apartment complex at 9.30 am. The shocking discovery has left his family and friends devastated. The circumstances of his death remain unclear, with investigations going on.

A Promising Future Cut Short

Vamsi was known for his dedication, recently balancing a part-time job with his studies to support his academic journey. His sudden demise has left his family heartbroken, especially his mother Lalitha, a singer, who is inconsolable in her grief.

Community Support and Efforts

Congress leader Vodithala Pranav, in-charge of Huzurabad constituency, visited the mourning family. He assured them of his support in expediting the repatriation of Vamsi’s body with the help of the state government for final rites.

TAGGED:

DEATH OF TELANGANA STUDENT IN USMYSTERY SHROUDS DEATHSTUDENT FROM HANUMAKONDAMYSTERY SHROUDS DEATH OF STUDENT

