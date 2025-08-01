Mysterious Deaths of Three Lion Cubs In Amreli Sparks Fresh Worries, Virus Angle Being Looked Into

Amreli: Three lion cubs have died in the Kagvadar area of ​​Jafrabad range in Gujarat, and six more cubs have been isolated for health checks in the past three days. The deaths have led to serious concerns about this Asiatic lion, which is found only in India, primarily in the Gir forest and its fringes.

A comprehensive investigation is already underway to find out the causes. The deaths were initially attributed to possible anemia or pneumonia though experts are said to be looking into other aspects like Canine distemper virus (CDV) and Babesiosis.

The CDV aspect gained momentum after the local MLA Hirabhai Solanki wrote a letter to the state Forest Minister Mulubhai Bera, expressing concerns and expressing suspicion the deaths of the lion cubs could have been linked to “some mysterious virus.”

Also, he demanded an immediate inquiry into the whole matter, alleging that the lions died due to the negligence of the forest department officials.

It has emerged from preliminary investigation that the bodies of three lion cubs were found two days ago. As the matter was highly sensitive, the other lions seen in the area were immediately caged and taken to Babarkot Animal Care Centre for collection of blood samples and for carrying out other medical tests, where joint teams of doctors from the Gir Forest Department and Animal Husbandry Department are investigating the entire matter.

Amidst all these, the local MLA Hirabhai Solanki in his letter to the state Forest Minister Mulubhai Bera, said the deaths were due to some virus and he demanded an investigation into the entire matter.

Two days ago, the Forest Minister and forest officials had responded:

The state Forest and Environment Minister Mulubhai Bera, while giving information to the media, said that blood samples of all the lions that died in Kagvad village and the living ones (Caged now) have been collected. All the healthy ones and those who appeared to be suffering from some illness have been isolated and kept under observation of doctors for 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Forest Conservator of Shetrunji Division Dhananjay Sadhu said that the lions may have died not due to any mysterious disease, but due to pneumonia or anemia.

The local MLA Hirabhai Solanki in his letter pointed towards negligence of forest officials and employees. A rescue centre has been built for lions in his constituency, but it has not started till date, he alleged.

He also expressed concern over the fact that the number of lions in the revenue area of Rajula Jafrabad, is increasing every year but the forest department has only one rescue vehicle among 100 villages. Despite the steady increase in the number of lions in the region compared to the last five years, no natural or artificial arrangement for drinking water has been made by the forest department. Forest department officials are taking a lot of time to compensate the property owners for the dead lions, he said.