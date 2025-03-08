Mysterious Deaths Of Six Key Witnesses In Vivekanada Reddy Murder Case Raise Suspicion

Amaravati: The serial deaths of key witnesses in the Y S Vivekananda Reddy murder case have raised eyebrows, as four died between 2019 and 2024 and two this year so far. Although they are termed as deaths by natural causes or ill health, a deeper look into them shows there's something amiss.

The recent death of watchman B Raganna under suspicious circumstances and the complaint filed by his son, Kanta Rao, raising doubts about the treatment, has given birth to a conspiracy theory.

Narayana Yadav, the driver who took YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy and his wife, Bharathi, to Pulivendula from Hyderabad for the funeral of Vivekananda, died in December 2019. Initially, it was concluded that he died of health reasons, but suspicion grew when an SIT investigation gained momentum. Yadav allegedly overheard the conversation between Jagan, his wife and Avinash Readdy on Vivekanda's death, and he should be interrogated as a key witness. His death before interrogation strengthened the suspicion.

Narayana Yadav. (ETV Bharat)

Ranganna, the watchman of Viveka's residence, directly saw those involved in her murder. He testified before the CBI and the magistrate that Erra Gangireddy, Sheikh Dastagiri, Sunil Yadav and Umashankar Reddy had committed the murder. Only then did the involvement of Sivashankar Reddy, Avinash Reddy, Bhaskar Reddy and other important people come to light. Ranganna also testified that Gangireddy threatened him at that time that he would be killed if he disclosed anything about the murder.

Watchman B Ranganna. (ETV Bharat)

Ranganna, one of the prime witnesses, also died under suspicious circumstances two days ago. He was initially taken to Pulivendula Hospital, from where he was shifted to Kadapa RIMS, where he died undergoing treatment.

"My father had a leg injury last year. We took him from Pulivendula to Kadapa, Tirupati and Hyderabad for treatment. Later, he became seriously ill. Even though we asked for details of the treatment at that time, the police did not give us any information. We have doubts about that treatment," Ranganna's wife and son, Kanta Rao, said. The police have also concluded it as a suspicious death and have launched an investigation.

Kalluri Gangadhar Reddy, one of the main witnesses, died in June 2022. It was rumored at the time that he died of illness. However, his death raised doubts. To investigate the Viveka murder case, CBI teams took measurements and Google coordinates in the vicinity of Jagan's camp office in Pulivendula, the houses of Vivekananda Reddy and YS Avinash Reddy, and EC Gangireddy Hospital. Immediately after that.. Gangadhar Reddy, who gave a key statement, died under suspicious circumstances.

Kalluri Gangadhar Reddy. (ETV Bharat)

In his statement to the CBI on October 2, 2021, Gangadhar said Devireddy Sivashankara Reddy, the accused in this case, had made an offer to him, saying, "We killed Viveka along with Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy and his father Bhaskara Reddy. If you would accept that you did the the crime, they we would give you Rs 10 crore. We will settle your life."

The offer was outrightly rejected by Gangadhar, who later changed his statement. He also complained to then Anantapur that CBI forced a statement against Sivashankara Reddy. The CBI had informed the court during the hearing of Sivashankara Reddy's bail petition that there was a suspicion that Gangadhar Reddy, who was under the influence of Sivashankara Reddy and other conspirators, had changed his mind. A few years later, Gangadhar died under suspicious circumstances.

Katikareddy Srinivasulareddy of Kasanur, Simhadripuram Mandal, YSR district, died under suspicious circumstances in September 2019. It was widely reported that he died by suicide by consuming poison pellets. Srinivasulareddy is also a suspect in the Viveka murder case. There are suspicions that he and his brother-in-law, Parameswara Reddy, knew about the details of the murder conspiracy in advance. Srinivasulareddy died a few days after a narco test was conducted on Parameswara Reddy. Srinivasulareddy died while the SIT was interrogating key people in the case before the CBI investigation.

Katikareddy Srinivasulareddy. (ETV Bharat)

The police seized two letters from Srinivasula's family members at that time, allegedly written by the then Chief Minister Jagan and Kadapa MP Avinash Reddy, blaming the SIT inspector for his death. There are suspicions that this was done to prevent the SIT inspector from interrogating the suspects in the Viveka murder case further. There are also doubts that the manuscript in the letters, which are said to have been written by Srinivasula Reddy, was not in his handwriting.

The case was initially registered as a suspicious death during the YSRCP regime. The forensic report concluded that there were traces of blood in the hepatorenal pouch between the liver and kidney in Srinivasula's body. The police closed the case without investigating what those traces of blood were.

Abhishek Reddy. (ETV Bharat)

Dr YS Abhishek Reddy, one of the key witnesses, gave his statement to the CBI in August 2021, saying he received a call from Devireddy Sivashankara Reddy informing him that Vivekanana was dead. When he went to the spot, he found Vivekananda in a pool of blood with injuries on his forehead and thought it to be murder. In his statement, he mentioned that Avinash Reddy, Manohar Reddy, Sivashankara Reddy, MV Krishna Reddy, and Erra Gangireddy had filmed Vivekananda dying of a heart attack. Abhishek Reddy, a doctor in his own right, fell ill a few years after this statement came to light and died in January this year. There are many suspicions behind this.

EC Gangireddy. (ETV Bharat)

EC Gangireddy, YS Bharathi's father and Jaganmohan Reddy's uncle, died of illness in October 2020. There are complaints that he knew about the murder conspiracy. To cover up the murder, EC Gangireddy Hospital staff tied up and bandaged his body. There are complaints that the accused went to Gangireddy Hospital to clean their hands after the murder.