ETV Bharat / bharat

Mysterious Animal Resembling Leopard Seen in Video during Oath-Taking Ceremony

author img

By PTI

Published : 19 hours ago

Updated : 18 hours ago

BJP MP Durga Das Uikey's oath-taking ceremony stirred up a buzz on Monday, but not for the political reasons. Instead, all eyes turned to a curious video capturing a shadowy figure strolling through the corridors of the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Speculation ran wild, with some suggesting it could be a big cat, perhaps even a leopard, but later it came to know that it was common house cat.

BJP MP Durga Das Uikey's oath-taking ceremony made a splash on Monday for the unlikeliest of reasons -- a video of a shadowy animal sauntering in the Rashtrapati Bhavan corridor that some wagered was a big cat, maybe even a leopard.
Mysterious animal resembling leopard seen in video during oath-taking ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan corridor in Delhi (ETV Bharat)

New Delhi: BJP MP Durga Das Uikey's oath-taking ceremony made a splash on Monday for the unlikeliest of reasons -- a video of a shadowy animal sauntering at the Rashtrapati Bhavan corridor that some wagered was a big cat, maybe even a leopard.

The Delhi Police, however, said in a statement on 'X' that the animal seen in the video is a "common house cat". As speculation swirled and the video of Uikey signing the register and walking towards President Droupadi Murmu with the mysterious four-legged animal in the background was circulated endlessly, a Delhi police officer said there are only dogs and 'domestic' cats inside the presidential palace.

There are no prior reports of any leopard seen in the presidential estate, a forest department official added in response to social media conjecture that the animal must be a leopard.

"Just came across this viral video from the oath ceremony of @narendramodi ji held at @rashtrapatibhvn. As per the video, a leopard was seen roaming casually. Very risky," a social media user said on 'X'.

Responding to the speculation, the police officer said, "We checked with Rashtrapati Bhavan security whether the animal was a leopard after the video surfaced on social media. They said there was no leopard inside. There are only dogs and cats inside the President House."

That the swearing-in ceremony of the Narendra Modi government took place before 8,000 guests in the forecourt of a brightly lit Rashtrapati Bhavan excited more curiosity about the animal casually walking past in the columned corridor that formed the backdrop.

The clip also elicited a few funny reactions on 'X'. A user posted, "Free Safari Experience for Guests at Oath Ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhawan."

Seeking to rein in the speculations, the Delhi Police posted, "Some media channels and social media handles are showing an animal image captured during the live telecast of oath taking ceremony held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan yesterday, claiming it to be a wild animal."

"These facts are not true, the animal captured on camera is a common house cat. Please don't adhere to such frivolous rumours," it said. The Delhi Police was also deployed for security at the event.

Read more: Who Got What? Complete List of Portfolios Allocated to Ministers in Modi Govt 3.0

Last Updated : 18 hours ago

TAGGED:

BJP MP DURGA DAS UIKEYRASHTRAPATI BHAVANPRESIDENT DROUPADI MURMUCOMMON HOUSE CATBJP OATH TAKING CEREMONY 2024

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained | Why India stores its gold reserves in foreign vaults

The Warming of the Indian Ocean - Are We Closing on a Tipping Point?

'Abdominal Obesity Increases Lifestyle Diseases Risk'; How Much Weight For Your Height?

Cybersecurity Alert: FedEx Courier Fraud on the Rise, Millions at Risk

Trending

(Click on any topic)
ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.