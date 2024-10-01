Mysore Peta: A Classic Headgear Worn By Mysore Maharajas During Dasara Fete

Mysore: Mysore, known for its royal heritage, showcases its splendour during the Dasara festival. One key element of this heritage is the Mysore Peta, a special turban worn by the royal family during religious ceremonies.
What Makes Mysore Peta Special?
Nandan Singh, a skilled Peta maker, explains that the Mysore Peta is highly sought after. Historically, Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wodeyar, a prominent ruler of Mysuru, had a deep appreciation for different styles of Petas. While creating a Peta may seem straightforward, the process requires great skill and precision.
Mysore Peta vs Regular Peta
Unlike common turbans, which anyone can wear, the Mysore Peta has a rich history. It's made from high-quality Mysuru silk and adorned with intricate borders and beads. The craftsmanship sets it apart, as it incorporates unique designs and royal symbols.
How is Mysore Peta Made?
The Peta is crafted using the borders of luxurious Mysore silk sarees. It features inner coils wrapped around the head, often using a striking red saree for added appeal. Each Peta follows a specific pattern and includes royal insignia like the Gandabherunda logo, along with pearls and beads. The design is inspired by historical paintings and statues found in the Mysuru palace.
Varieties of Mysore Peta
There are numerous styles of Mysore Peta, worn by various rulers over the years. Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wodeyar, in particular, showcased a variety of Petas during different ceremonies. These unique designs highlighted the status of the wearer, including different styles for kings and ministers.
The Art of Peta Making
Nandan Singh comes from a family of Peta makers, having learned the craft from his father and grandfather. His passion for art and culture drives him to continue this traditional craft, inspired by the beautiful artwork at the Mysuru palace.
Origin of the Name Mysore Peta
The name Mysore Peta is tied to its royal connections. It signifies respect and heritage, deeply rooted in the history of the Mysore kingdom. The tradition of wearing the Mysore Peta dates back to over 400 years, with royal figures like Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wodeyar popularising its use.
The Role of Mysore Peta Today
Today, the Mysore Peta is worn during special occasions like Sharannavaratri and can cost anywhere from a few hundred to several thousand rupees, depending on the fabric and craftsmanship. The Peta continues to symbolise respect and the rich royal heritage of Mysore.
The Mysore Peta is more than just a turban; it is a symbol of royal legacy and artistry, connecting the past to the present. Its intricate designs and historical significance make it a cherished part of Mysore's cultural identity.
