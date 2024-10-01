ETV Bharat / bharat

Mysore Peta: A Classic Headgear Worn By Mysore Maharajas During Dasara Fete

Mysore: Mysore, known for its royal heritage, showcases its splendour during the Dasara festival. One key element of this heritage is the Mysore Peta, a special turban worn by the royal family during religious ceremonies.

What Makes Mysore Peta Special?

Nandan Singh, a skilled Peta maker, explains that the Mysore Peta is highly sought after. Historically, Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wodeyar, a prominent ruler of Mysuru, had a deep appreciation for different styles of Petas. While creating a Peta may seem straightforward, the process requires great skill and precision.

Mysore Peta vs Regular Peta

Unlike common turbans, which anyone can wear, the Mysore Peta has a rich history. It's made from high-quality Mysuru silk and adorned with intricate borders and beads. The craftsmanship sets it apart, as it incorporates unique designs and royal symbols.

How is Mysore Peta Made?

The Peta is crafted using the borders of luxurious Mysore silk sarees. It features inner coils wrapped around the head, often using a striking red saree for added appeal. Each Peta follows a specific pattern and includes royal insignia like the Gandabherunda logo, along with pearls and beads. The design is inspired by historical paintings and statues found in the Mysuru palace.

Varieties of Mysore Peta

There are numerous styles of Mysore Peta, worn by various rulers over the years. Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wodeyar, in particular, showcased a variety of Petas during different ceremonies. These unique designs highlighted the status of the wearer, including different styles for kings and ministers.