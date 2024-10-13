ETV Bharat / bharat

Train Accidents Keep Happening: Union Minister Lalan Singh On Mysuru-Darbhanga Train Accident

Patna: Union Minister Lalan Singh has shocked everyone with his insensitive remarks on the Mysore-Darbhanga Bagmati Express train in Tamil Nadu. “Arrey hota rehta hai train accident…(Train accidents keep happening),” he said on Saturday while answering a question related to the incident.

The Mysuru-Darbhanga Bagmati Express collided with a stationary freight train in TN's Kavarapettai, following which several passengers sustained injuries on Friday evening. “Train no. 12578 passed Ponneri at 20:27 hours. The crew experienced a heavy jerk, and the train entered the loop line and collided with stabbed goods train. No casualty and a few injured,” a statement from the Railways read.

A fire broke out in two coaches of the express train, and 13 coaches derailed. Speaking to reporters on Saturday, Singh, the Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying and Panchayati Raj downplayed the incident and took a casual approach while speaking about it.

Train accidents are a regular affair, he mentioned, adding that these are an everyday phenomenon because 'people are placing objects on the tracks. The accidents are being caused intentionally. The Railway Ministry is investigating it and action will be taken.”