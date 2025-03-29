Myanmar-Thailand Quake A Result Of Countries' Proximity To Sumatra Islands: CRRI Director Prof PK Ramancherla

Hyderabad: The recent severe earthquakes in Myanmar and Thailand are a result of their proximity to the Sumatra Islands, where tectonic plates frequently collide, said Prof Pradeep K Ramancherla, Director of the Central Building Research Institute (CBRI), Uttarakhand.

Speaking exclusively to Eenadu during his visit to Hyderabad, he analyzed the seismic activity and its implications.

'Plate collision behind frequent earthquakes'

Prof Ramancherla explained that the Indian, Indian Eurasian, and Sunda plates meet near the Sumatra Islands in the Indian Ocean. This 'plate breakup region' is highly prone to earthquakes due to the continuous collision and movement of these plates. The recent twin high-intensity earthquakes in Myanmar’s capital Naypyidaw led to the collapse of several buildings, even in Thailand’s capital Bangkok. Despite being designed to withstand seismic shocks, some multi-storey buildings collapsed, indicating that the earthquake’s intensity exceeded expectations. He warned that stronger earthquakes in this region could trigger tsunamis, recalling the 2004 Indonesian tsunami and similar seismic events in 2016.

The death toll from Friday's massive 7.7-magnitude earthquake in Myanmar has crossed 1,000, with 2,376 people injured, as more bodies were pulled from the rubble of the scores of buildings that collapsed, the country's ruling junta said on Saturday. Acting as a first responder, India has offered aid and assistance to Myanmar.

Impact on Indian tourists in Bangkok

With Bangkok being a major tourist destination, nearly 3,000 travelers commute between Hyderabad and Bangkok every week through 21 direct flights from Shamshabad Airport. Following the earthquake, families of Indian tourists currently in Bangkok are anxious and reaching out to their acquaintances for updates on their safety.