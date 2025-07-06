ETV Bharat / bharat

Myanmar-Sourced Weapons Entering India Via Some Cadres Of Manipur Insurgent Outfits

A file photo of security forces stand guard after the overnight violence that erupted in five districts of Imphal Valley ( ANI )

Imphal/New Delhi: Security agencies in Manipur have intensified a probe into an arms smuggling racket from Myanmar with potential nationwide ramifications, following the arrest of a senior leader from a Valley-based Insurgent Group (VBIG).

The investigation focuses on alleged gun-running operations by some cadres of banned outfits, sourcing weapons from Myanmar and reportedly distributing them across India using forged documents and the help of registered gun houses.

The case was cracked by Manipur police in the last week of June, leading to the arrest of four people, including Sinam Somendro Meitei alias 'Richard,' a self-styled Lieutenant Colonel and Project Secretary of the banned terror outfit United National Liberation Front (UNLF-P).

Richard's arrest highlights a concerning aspect of the UNLF-P's current engagement with peace processes. While the organisation announced a ceasefire in November 2023 and signed an agreement with the Manipur government, it has since been accused of dragging its feet on surrender negotiations.

The officials said the group has failed to deposit its weapons or provide a list of its members as stipulated by the ceasefire agreement and also alleged that some members of the group have been indulging in extortion and other anti-social activities.

The operation in the present case began after specific intelligence about an arms-smuggling-dealing-middleman gang in the greater Imphal area was received on June 24. This led to the initial detention of Lanchenba Nongthombam, proprietor of Nongthombam Gun House who was found to be selling firearms without proper documentation, and his disclosure led the police to Richard, the officials alleged.

They said the foreign-made weapons were smuggled into India from Myanmar through its porous border, allegedly by some cadres of the banned UNLF-P and these arms were then sold across the country using a fabricated paper trail.

The officials said that one such case has already been detected in Punjab, and investigations are ongoing to trace the sale of these foreign arms in other parts of the country. This constitutes a serious offence under the Arms Act.

Under Section 10 of the Arms Act, import of foreign weapons in India is prohibited except for in the case of sports persons and that too after getting prior approvals.