ETV Bharat / bharat

What Caused The Powerful Earthquake In Myanmar And Thailand? Indian Agency NCS Answers

The NCS head said that one of the reasons for the earthquake in Myanmar and Thailand was soil liquefaction.

The NCS head said that one of the reasons for the earthquake in Myanmar and Thailand was soil liquefaction.
Rescuers work at the site of a high-rise building under construction that collapsed after a 7.7 magnitude earthquake in Bangkok (AP)
author img

By PTI

Published : Mar 28, 2025, 9:08 PM IST

New Delhi: India's earthquake monitoring agency NCS said the temblor that struck Myanmar and Thailand Friday afternoon caused severe damage because its shaking frequency matched the natural vibration of buildings.

Soil liquefaction -- when soil loses its characteristics and behaves like thick liquid -- was also one of the reasons for damage, O P Mishra, the head of the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), said.

Thailand's capital, Bangkok, which is over a thousand kilometres from the epicentre in Mandalay, Myanmar, suffered significant damage as the rupture's direction was toward it, he said.

The NCS said that seven aftershocks, ranging in magnitude from 3.5 to 7, followed the main earthquake of magnitude 7.5, which struck Mandalay around 11:50 am (IST).

Northeast India also felt the main earthquake and its aftershocks.

The agency said the earthquake was caused by the Sagaing Fault, a major fault line located 1,200 km east of the Indo-Burma subduction zone. The energy from the earthquake spread toward Bangkok, Thailand.

Another major reason for the damage was that the earthquake's shaking frequency matched the natural vibration of buildings, making them more vulnerable, the NCS said.

"The rupture direction is towards Bangkok, Thailand, causing severe damage to structures in the region due to liquefactions and matching of earthquake shaking frequency with the spectral frequency of the structures," it said.

A strong aftershock of magnitude 7 occurred just 12 minutes later, about 90 km southwest of the first earthquake, the NCS said.

It said the region has experienced major earthquakes in the past, including a magnitude 7.5 earthquake in 1912 and a magnitude 7.2 earthquake in 1956.

Media reports said the earthquake killed at least three people in Bangkok and buried dozens when a high-rise building under construction collapsed.

Myanmar's military-run government declared a state of emergency in six regions and states, including the capital Nay Pyi Taw and Mandalay, the reports said.

New Delhi: India's earthquake monitoring agency NCS said the temblor that struck Myanmar and Thailand Friday afternoon caused severe damage because its shaking frequency matched the natural vibration of buildings.

Soil liquefaction -- when soil loses its characteristics and behaves like thick liquid -- was also one of the reasons for damage, O P Mishra, the head of the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), said.

Thailand's capital, Bangkok, which is over a thousand kilometres from the epicentre in Mandalay, Myanmar, suffered significant damage as the rupture's direction was toward it, he said.

The NCS said that seven aftershocks, ranging in magnitude from 3.5 to 7, followed the main earthquake of magnitude 7.5, which struck Mandalay around 11:50 am (IST).

Northeast India also felt the main earthquake and its aftershocks.

The agency said the earthquake was caused by the Sagaing Fault, a major fault line located 1,200 km east of the Indo-Burma subduction zone. The energy from the earthquake spread toward Bangkok, Thailand.

Another major reason for the damage was that the earthquake's shaking frequency matched the natural vibration of buildings, making them more vulnerable, the NCS said.

"The rupture direction is towards Bangkok, Thailand, causing severe damage to structures in the region due to liquefactions and matching of earthquake shaking frequency with the spectral frequency of the structures," it said.

A strong aftershock of magnitude 7 occurred just 12 minutes later, about 90 km southwest of the first earthquake, the NCS said.

It said the region has experienced major earthquakes in the past, including a magnitude 7.5 earthquake in 1912 and a magnitude 7.2 earthquake in 1956.

Media reports said the earthquake killed at least three people in Bangkok and buried dozens when a high-rise building under construction collapsed.

Myanmar's military-run government declared a state of emergency in six regions and states, including the capital Nay Pyi Taw and Mandalay, the reports said.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

SOIL LIQUEFACTIONINDIAN AGENCY NCSNATIONAL CENTRE FOR SEISMOLOGYMYANMAR EARTHQUAKE

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

NEET UG 2025: Changes In Paper Pattern And Reduced Time Could Impact Scores

The Monkey Whisperers Of Maharashtra Who Lure Simians With Bananas, Corn & A Cage

When The 'Pungi' Remains A Piece Of Memory Amid Disappearing Tradition Of Snake Charmers In Odisha

Hundreds Throng Beijing’s Vasant Mela Amid India, China Efforts To Normalise Ties After Four Year Freeze

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.