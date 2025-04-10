ETV Bharat / bharat

Remembering 26/11 Bravehearts | 'My Son Is Not A Victim, He Was Doing His Duty': Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan's Father

New Delhi: Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, the National Security Guard commando who laid down his life while fighting terrorists during the 26/11 terror attacks in Mumbai, is one of the many bravehearts the nation remembers today as India successfully brought back Tahawwur Rana, the mastermind behind the attacks, to face trial.

Recalling his son's supreme sacrifice, K Unnikrishnan Thursday said that Major Unnikrishnan is not a victim as he was doing his duty when he laid down his life.

"My son is not a victim of 26/11. He was a security personnel who went there. He was the hand of the Indian people. The real victims are the people who suffered, who lost their lives in the attack. He was not the victim as he did his duty. If he had not done this in Mumbai, he would have done it somewhere else. He has been doing his duty," Unnikrishnan said while speaking to a news agency.

On Tahawwur Rana, Unnikrishnan said he was "only one of the links", though he called his extradition a diplomatic success that India gained after a long time.