Remembering 26/11 Bravehearts | 'My Son Is Not A Victim, He Was Doing His Duty': Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan's Father

New Delhi: Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, the National Security Guard commando who laid down his life while fighting terrorists during the 26/11 terror attacks in Mumbai, is one of the many bravehearts the nation remembers today as India successfully brought back Tahawwur Rana, the mastermind behind the attacks, to face trial.
Recalling his son's supreme sacrifice, K Unnikrishnan Thursday said that Major Unnikrishnan is not a victim as he was doing his duty when he laid down his life.
"My son is not a victim of 26/11. He was a security personnel who went there. He was the hand of the Indian people. The real victims are the people who suffered, who lost their lives in the attack. He was not the victim as he did his duty. If he had not done this in Mumbai, he would have done it somewhere else. He has been doing his duty," Unnikrishnan said while speaking to a news agency.
On Tahawwur Rana, Unnikrishnan said he was "only one of the links", though he called his extradition a diplomatic success that India gained after a long time.
"It is not an end or a big achievement; there are a lot of layers that we have to achieve. For a common man, he was a link. He made 231 calls when David Coleman Headley was in India. All the evidence is here. This (Rana) is a learned man who can handle everything alone. Let's see what comes out of this," the Major's father said.
On November 26, 2008, a group of 10 Pakistani terrorists went on a rampage, carrying out a coordinated attack on a railway station, two luxury hotels and a Jewish centre, after they sneaked into Mumbai using the sea route in the Arabian Sea. As many as 166 people, including security forces and civilians, were killed in the nearly 60-hour assault that sent shockwaves across the country and even brought India and Pakistan to the brink of war.
Major Unnikrishnan was leading a team of NSG commandos to flush out terrorists from the Taj Palace Hotel in Mumbai when he was fatally wounded. He was conferred the Ashok Chakra, the country's highest peacetime gallantry award, on January 26, 2009.
Rana, a Pakistani-Canadian national, was convicted in the US for providing material support to the group responsible for the Mumbai attacks. The Indian government had been seeking his extradition for years, and the US Supreme Court's recent decision paved the way for his transfer to India. Rana's extradition marks a significant step in the pursuit of justice for the victims of the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks.
