'My Son Mentally Unstable, Might Have Done It Out Of Anger...': Mother Of Delhi CM's 'Attacker'

Rajkot: The mother of Gujarat man Rajesh Khimji, who attacked Delhi Chief Minister, Rekha Gupta during a public grievance meeting on Wednesday, has claimed that her animal lover son was mentally unstable and might have carried out the attack “out of anger” over removing dogs from the national capital streets.

Rajesh has been arrested by the police after he allegedly pulled the CM's hand while handing over some papers to her during a public hearing at the CM's camp office in Civil Lines area of Delhi.

Rajesh's mother, Bhanuben told the media at her residence that her son must have pulled the CM's hand “out of anger on the issue of sending dogs to shelter homes in Delhi”, pointing to the Supreme Court's recent directions of removing stray dogs from the streets in Delhi-NCR. Bhanuben further claimed that her son Rajesh was mentally unstable and was undergoing medication for mental illness.

“He is always out of control. Sometimes if we have an argument, he even beats me. Not only this, he even beats his wife,” she said.