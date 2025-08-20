ETV Bharat / bharat

'My Son Mentally Unstable, Might Have Done It Out Of Anger...': Mother Of Delhi CM's 'Attacker'

Bhanuben said that her son was on medication for mental illness and was upset with the SC order to remove stray dogs from Delhi-NCR streets.

Bhanuben, mother of Delhi CM, Rekha Gupta 'attacker' Rajesh Khimji
Bhanuben, mother of Delhi CM, Rekha Gupta 'attacker' Rajesh Khimji
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 20, 2025 at 2:06 PM IST

Rajkot: The mother of Gujarat man Rajesh Khimji, who attacked Delhi Chief Minister, Rekha Gupta during a public grievance meeting on Wednesday, has claimed that her animal lover son was mentally unstable and might have carried out the attack “out of anger” over removing dogs from the national capital streets.

Rajesh has been arrested by the police after he allegedly pulled the CM's hand while handing over some papers to her during a public hearing at the CM's camp office in Civil Lines area of Delhi.

Rajesh's mother, Bhanuben told the media at her residence that her son must have pulled the CM's hand “out of anger on the issue of sending dogs to shelter homes in Delhi”, pointing to the Supreme Court's recent directions of removing stray dogs from the streets in Delhi-NCR. Bhanuben further claimed that her son Rajesh was mentally unstable and was undergoing medication for mental illness.

“He is always out of control. Sometimes if we have an argument, he even beats me. Not only this, he even beats his wife,” she said.

Bhanuben said that Rajesh has dedicated his life to charity work and is an animal lover.

“He loves dogs a lot. At present, he does not do any job. I am the one who takes care of his wife and children."

It is worth mentioning that Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta was conducting a public hearing at her camp office at 8 am today when the 41-year-old accused allegedly attacked the Chief Minister.

