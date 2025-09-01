ETV Bharat / bharat

My Rival Not Speaking, Debate Would Take Place If Both Candidates Speak: INDIA Bloc's Vice-President Candidate

Hyderabad: Alleging that his rival and ruling NDA nominee C P Radhakrishnan is "not speaking", INDIA bloc's Vice Presidential candidate B Sudershan Reddy on Monday said a healthy debate would have taken place had he spoken. Addressing a press conference, which was also attended by Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and the ruling Congress leaders, Sudershan Reddy said he favoured a healthy debate and that his intention is not to speak lowly about his rival.

"Every day I am speaking to the media. I made the comment with the view that a healthy conversation would have taken place if he (Radhakrishnan) also spoke," he said.

Asked what the most pressing Constitutional challenge that India faces in the present circumstances, Reddy said the most critical challenge the Constitution now faces is the "deficiency" in the functioning of the great Constitutional institution-- Election Commission of India.

"If it continues in the same direction, the democracy in this country would be in peril...That's what I believe", he said. He said he has got support from non-INDIA bloc parties like AAP.