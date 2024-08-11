My Phone And WhatsApp Were Hacked: MP Supriya Sule

Mumbai (Maharashtra): Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) MP Supriya Sule had said that her phone and WhatsApp were hacked but later started working.

Sule, a Lok Sabha member, representing the Baramati constituency, in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter said, "Urgent: My phone and WhatsApp have been hacked. Please do not call or text me. I have reached out to the police for help."

However, hours later, Sule in another post on X, said, "Phone and WhatsApp are now working again. Thanks to Pune Rural Police and WhatsApp Support for their quick help. Sorry for any trouble caused while I was unreachable. Please be careful—never share OTPs or click on unknown links."

Sule is the daughter of former Union Minister and Rajya Sabha member Sharad Pawar. Sule is always active on social media. In the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Sule was up against Sunetra Pawar, wife of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. However, in the Pawar versus Pawar battle, Sule emerged triumphant.

Sule was elected to the Rajya Sabha in 2006. In 2009, 2014 and 2019, Sule was elected to the Lok Sabha. She was awarded the 'Sansad Vishisht Ratna Award 2022' for sustained outstanding performance in the 17th Lok Sabha. She was also bestowed with 'Sansad Maha Ratna 2021' award for sustained qualitative performance in the 16th Lok Sabha.