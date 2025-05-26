‘My Life Was Ruined For A Lie’: Aishwarya Rai, Tej Pratap's Ex-Wife, Takes On RJD’s Family

By Dev Raj

Patna: Aishwarya Rai, ex-wife of expelled Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) politician Tej Pratap Yadav, spoke out in front of the media on Monday, accusing the party supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav and his family of “destroying” her life.

She claimed that the recent developments about the announcement of Tej’s relationship with a girl and his subsequent expulsion from the party were merely a “drama in the wake of the upcoming Assembly elections”.

On Sunday, Tej (37) was disowned by his father Lalu, who also removed him from the RJD for six years, a day after he proclaimed on social media that he had been in a relationship with a girl identified as Anushka Yadav for the past 12 years.

“They all are indulging in a drama. This is just an eyewash. They have not separated. This is a drama they are doing because the Assembly elections are near. They are all one. Rabri Devi (Tej Pratap's mother) must have gone to meet him yesterday and to wipe his tears,” Aishwarya alleged.

Tej married Aishwarya in May 2018 but moved to court for a divorce just after five months, alleging that she did not pay attention to him. The latter also walked out of his house, accusing her in-laws of harassing, torturing and beating her.

The granddaughter of former Bihar chief minister Daroga Prasad Rai and daughter of former minister Chandrika Roy, Aishwarya, claimed that the RJD chief's family knew about Tej’s relationship yet got her married to him.

“Lalu ji, Rabri Devi, Tejashwi Prasad Yadav (Tej’s younger brother) and other members of the family must have known about his (Tej Pratap's) relationship. I ask them why they destroyed my life when they knew it,” she added.

Revealing that members of Lalu's family used to thrash and torture her, Aishwarya added that respect for women and social justice have no meaning for them.

“Lalu ji is citing social justice as the reason behind his (Tej Pratap's) expulsion from the family and the party. Where was it when I was being beaten in their house? They blamed everything on me and tried to assassinate my character,” she questioned.

Aishwarya said she was seeking legal advice given the recent developments, but “will continue the fight in future”.