My Kids Called Terrorist’s Children In School: Mundra Drug Haul Case Accused To SC

New Delhi: A counsel for an accused in the Mundra drug haul case on Thursday informed the Supreme Court that his client's children were being bullied in school after the National Investigation Agency (NIA) alleged that the proceeds of crime in the case were used in terror attacks by Lashkar-e-Taiba.

Senior advocate C A Sundaram, appearing for accused Harpreet Singh Talwar alias Kabir Talwar, submitted before a bench led by Justice Surya Kant that a day earlier, during the hearing in the apex court, NIA's counsel referred to terror attacks on India, including Pahalgam, where the alleged funds were used.

"The submission was all over today's newspapers and media. Without any basis, the NIA made the statement in a NDPS case," Sundaram said.

The NIA, on Wednesday, opposed Talwar's bail plea. Talwar was arrested in connection with the Rs 21,000 crore Mundra port drug haul case. NIA said the proceeds of the sale were used for funding the activities of Lashkar-e-Taiba. The bench reserved its verdict on the plea.

Today, Sundaram submitted before the bench, also comprising Justices Dipankar Datta and N Kotiswar Singh, that his client's children were bullied in school. He contended before the bench that they are now called terrorist's children and had to be brought back. Sundaram said his client's children are getting threat calls as the drug haul is linked with the Pahalgam terror attack.

Justice Surya Kant tried to pacify Sundaram, who was in the courtroom to make submissions in another matter. "No family member of any person, whosoever committed or did not commit any wrong, should suffer," said Justice Kant.

The bench told Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who was in the courtroom, "Take care of that part. We don't want to say anything more. You know very well what is to be done". Mehta replied that the investigation has revealed that the proceeds of this sale have gone to Lashkar-e-Taiba for terror activities and this is what has been reported by the newspapers.

Justice Kant told Sundaram, "Just don't read it. Forget it…. I am not influenced by extraneous reasons." Sundaram requested the bench to clarify the situation, as the Pahalgam attack has nothing to do with this NDPS case.

Mehta said if the comments of the law officer hurt anybody, she would tender an apology. Justice Kant then said, “Sometimes lawyers are carried away by emotions while arguing their cases. It happens on both sides".

Sundram reiterated the claim by the law officer, Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, was made without any material. However, the bench made it clear that Bhati opposed the bail on this ground alone. Bhati, who was in court, said the children should not suffer due to the arguments made in the court.