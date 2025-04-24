'My Father Was Shot For Not Reciting Azaan': Pune Woman’s Chilling Account Of Pahalgam Attack

Pune: Twenty-six people were killed in the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, including five tourists from Maharashtra. Among the deceased were Santosh Jagdale and Kaustubh Ganbote from Pune. Santosh Jagdale's daughter, Asawari Jagdale, narrated the entire heartbreaking incident to ETV Bharat.

"Five of us, including me, my parents, and my father's friend Kaustubh Ganbote and his wife, had gone for a walk in Jammu and Kashmir. There is a place called Baisaran Valley, also known as Mini Switzerland, in Pahalgam. We had gone for a walk there. Like normal tourists, we were walking and taking photographs," she said.

"Suddenly, there was the sound of gunfire from the mountains. When we asked the locals, they said, ‘Sher aata hai toh aisi firing hoti hai…’ This was new to us. But after some time, the firing intensified, and we all got scared and started running. Some people ran, while others tried to hide. We tried to hide in the tents there."

"The terrorists made everyone sit on their knees and said, 'Recite the Azaan.' After firing at others, they came to my father and said the same. My father replied, ‘You say it the way we do it,’ but they got angry and shot him three times," Asawari said.

She further added, "After that, they tried to wake Kaustubh Ganbote, but when he didn’t respond, they shot him too. The men who were there were targeted. After the shooting, we ran away. After some time, army personnel arrived, rescued those who were hiding, and took us to an army camp. That night, we were informed that my father and uncle had died."

And on Thursday, the bodies were brought to Pune, where last rites were performed at the Vaikunth crematorium," she said.

Asawari also clarified, "We were not part of any tour group. We had made personal travel plans, booked tickets through an agent, and travelled to Jammu and Kashmir. The agent had arranged a driver for us. He was with us from the first day until we reached Pune. Even today, he called and asked about our well-being."

