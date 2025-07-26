My Father Contributed More To Mysuru's Development Than Maharaja: Karnataka CM's Son Yathindra

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's son and former MLA Yathindra Siddaramaiah has landed in controversy after claiming that his father contributed more to the development of Mysuru district than Nalwadi Krishnaraj Wadiyar, the erstwhile Maharaja of Mysuru kingdom.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Yathindra said his father has sanctioned a lot of funds for the development of Mysuru. "My father has given equal or more funds to Mysuru than what was given by Nalvadi Krishnaraj Wadiyar," he added.

He was reacting to the Opposition's criticism of the convention, Sadhana Samavesha, organised by the state government on July 19 to inform people about its achievements in the last two years. The Opposition parties had accused the Siddaramaiah-led government of holding a convention despite contributing nothing to the development of the Mysuru region.

Yathindra's remarks, as expected, received sharp reactions from the Opposition. "Drawing a comparison between Mysuru Maharajas, who ensured overall growth of the region and Siddaramaiah, who divided people on caste lines, is nothing but a joke. Yathindra appears to have been blinded by his love for his father to make such a statement, "Opposition leader R Ashoka said.

"Nalvadi Krishnaraj Wadiyar built the KRS Dam by pledging his family's jewellery. He was the one who brought the electricity supply to Bengaluru, the first city to get electricity in the country. Mysuru Maharajas ensured social justice by rolling out the reservation system. So there is no comparison at all between them and Siddaramaiah," he added.

Mysuru MP and scion of the royal family, Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraj Wadiyar, also took exception to Yathindra's remarks. "It is not correct to compare anyone with anyone. If somebody has done some work by being a people's representative, it is his or her duty. So there is no point in comparing one person with another and claiming one person did more work than another," he added.

Former minister H Vishwanath said, "It's the height of arrogance. His father (Siddaramaiah) often claims he is a bigger leader than former CM Devaraj Urs. Now his son is saying his father is bigger than the Mysuru Maharajas. It shows arrogance runs in their veins".

Siddaramaiah, however, sought to downplay Yathindra's remark, saying that what he meant was that he did more development work in Mysuru than the BJP did.