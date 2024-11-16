ETV Bharat / bharat

MVA Shifts Focus To Booth Management As Maharashtra Campaigning Enters Last Leg

New Delhi: The focus of the Maha Vikas Aghadi shifted to local management of Assembly elections, including distribution of cards and reaching out to the voters, as campaigning in Maharashtra entered its last leg. Campaigning for all 288 seats will end on November 18, two days before the November 20 polling.

The Congress, which is contesting the largest number of seats 102 in the alliance, has involved workers from neighbouring states like Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka and Telangana in the distribution of social welfare guarantee cards across Maharashtra.

The top leadership of two southern states, including Karnataka Chief Minister K Siddaramaiah and his deputy DK Shiv Kumar and Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, has been deployed by the AICC to seek votes in favour of the MVA.

The Congress is expecting a good haul from the western parts of the state, which have 72 seats and the Vidarbha region, which has 40 seats in all.

On November 15, AICC in-charge of organisation KC Venugopal reviewed the campaign in the Vidarbha region, along with AICC observers and coordinators to ensure the booth-level operations were going smoothly. Similar reviews were being conducted in the other regions, including Marathwada, Mumbai and Konkan, said party insiders.

“The entire focus of the MVA is now on the booth level activities, including distribution of guarantee cards and reaching out to the voters. The campaigning is coming to a close in a few days and what we do on the ground will impact the outcome,” senior state Congress leader Charan Singh Sapra told ETV Bharat.

“On the other hand, visits of AICC star campaigners will also continue to counter the Mahayuti,” he said.