MVA Allies To Contest 85 Seats Each In Maharashtra Assembly Polls, Deliberations Still On

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut said consensus has been reached on 270 out of 288 seats for the November 20 elections.

MVA Allies To Contest 85 Seats Each In Maharashtra Assembly Polls
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
By PTI

By PTI

Published : 2 hours ago

Mumbai: Maha Vikas Aghadi of Congress, NCP (SP), and Shiv Sena (UBT) on Wednesday announced to contest 85 seats each in Maharashtra assembly elections even as deliberations to seal a final seat-sharing pact are still underway.

Addressing a press conference, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut said consensus has been reached on 270 out of a total of 288 seats for the November 20 elections.

"We will include Samajwadi Party, PWP, CPI(M), CPI, and AAP. Discussions are still on for the remaining seats. We have amicably arrived at a consensus on 270 seats. MVA stands united to defeat the Mahayuti government," Raut said. Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole said the rest of the seats will be left for smaller parties.

