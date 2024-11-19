ETV Bharat / bharat

MVA Alerts Workers To Monitor Cash and Liquor Distribution Ahead of Maharashtra Elections

New Delhi: A day ahead of the crucial Maharashtra elections, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alerted its workers to keep an eye on the distribution of cash or liquor among the voters amid concerns that the BJP was allegedly trying to bribe the electorate.

The MVA also asked its workers to report any electoral malpractice on the voting day on November 20 and kept legal teams ready to take appropriate action.

“We reviewed the election preparations, along with our allies in the morning. We are concerned that the BJP and its allies have huge amounts of cash with them and are distributing the same to lure voters across the state. They are also distributing liquor among the voters. Distribution of cash among voters by senior BJP leader Vinod Tawde has been reported from the Vasai area in Palghar and similar reports have come from Nashik. Earlier, reports came from the constituency of a former chief minister, but we fear this is taking place all over the state. Hence, we have asked our booth-level workers to keep an eye on such electoral malpractices over November 19 and 20 and report any suspicious activity immediately. Our legal teams are ready on all 288 seats to respond to any such matter,” AICC observer for Maharashtra Avinash Pande told ETV Bharat.

MVA insiders said the opposition will flag the Tawde case in a big way and former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray was likely to address a presser over the issue later in the day. The AICC functionary described the Maharashtra assembly elections as a contest between pro-rich and pro-poor coalitions.

“This government is pro-rich and has the backing of several big corporates, who have funded its campaign. Our leader Rahul Gandhi has very aptly explained the BJP’s ‘ek hain toh safe hain’ slogan, which means they are all united to secure their treasure chest. But the commoners, who need jobs and relief from high prices, see hope in the MVA and are supporting us,” said Pande.