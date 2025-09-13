Muzaffarpur Tops National Innovation Ranking with 7,403 Student Ideas
Bihar’s young innovators create history, overtakes Bengaluru, claims number one spot in Inspire Awards
Published : September 13, 2025 at 8:48 PM IST
Muzaffarpur: Bihar continues its rise as a hub for innovation, with the district of Muzaffarpur securing the top national rank in the prestigious INSPIRE Award Standard Scheme. A remarkable 7,403 students from the district submitted their pioneering ideas, eclipsing so-called educational hubs and setting a new national benchmark.
This achievement is a testament to the creative and inventive spirit of the district's youth. The students' historic performance under the Ministry of Science and Technology's scheme brings immense pride not only to Muzaffarpur but to all of Bihar, highlighting the state's growing potential as a leader in fostering creative thinking.
Bengaluru Urban (7306 ideas) remained at the second place, while Bagalkot of Karnataka (6826 ideas) was at the third place. Apart from this, Jaipur (6311) of Rajasthan, Lucknow (6182) of Uttar Pradesh and Vaishali (5805 ideas) of Bihar remained at the sixth place. Hardoi (5544 applications) was seventh, Allahabad (5507 applications) eighth, Pratapgarh (5380 applications) ninth and Unnao (5051) tenth.
District Education Officer (DEO) Kumar Arvind Sinha expressed happiness on this achievement and said that this is a matter of pride for the entire district. Our students have come first in the country in terms of innovation. Inspire Award Scheme gives children a platform to bring their creative and original ideas forward.
"This has been possible only due to the active participation of our teachers and schools. We will try that in the coming time more children participate in this scheme and bring glory to Muzaffarpur at the national level," said Kumar Arvind Sinha, District Education Officer.
DEO said, “About 7403 children from government and private schools of the district participated in it. Children presented their ideas enthusiastically. Many children proved with their ideas that they have immense potential hidden in them. Their thinking and performance are praiseworthy. This is not only their personal success, but an achievement of the entire district and state.”
What is Inspire Award:
The main objective of this scheme (Inspire Award) of the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India is to promote creativity and innovation in children. Under the scheme, students from class 6 to 10 can participate.
Selected students are given financial assistance of ₹ 10,000 to develop their idea as a model. Later their model is exhibited at the district level. From here, the selected innovations are sent to the state level exhibition.
Finally, the models selected from all over the country are displayed in the National Level Exhibition (NLEPC). Out of these, the top 60 ideas are displayed in the Rashtrapati Bhavan and the President himself confers national awards and honours on the children.
How does one participate:
Students from class 6 to 10 can participate in the scheme. The student should be from any government, government aided or private recognised school. Children write any new, creative and original idea (Innovation Idea) that comes to their mind.
This idea should be based on novelty, practicality, social utility and environmental friendliness, for example, affordable irrigation technology, equipment for the disabled, energy saving solutions, models related to environmental protection etc. Each school can nominate ideas of a maximum of 5 students.
The teacher/headmaster registers the students through the online portal (E-MIAS Portal). Among the children who have sent their ideas this time, new models have been proposed on topics like environmental protection, renewable energy, useful equipment for the disabled, water conservation, technology that makes rural life easier and pollution control.
Experts believe that this thinking in children will make them look for big innovations in the future. This is the reason why Muzaffarpur is being considered the centre of innovation in the whole country. Not only Muzaffarpur, but Vaishali district is also included in the ranking. Vaishali has secured the sixth place by sending 5805 ideas. This is a double success of Bihar, which makes it clear that the urge for creativity and innovation is increasing rapidly among the children of the state.
