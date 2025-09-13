ETV Bharat / bharat

Muzaffarpur Tops National Innovation Ranking with 7,403 Student Ideas

Muzaffarpur: Bihar continues its rise as a hub for innovation, with the district of Muzaffarpur securing the top national rank in the prestigious INSPIRE Award Standard Scheme. A remarkable 7,403 students from the district submitted their pioneering ideas, eclipsing so-called educational hubs and setting a new national benchmark.

This achievement is a testament to the creative and inventive spirit of the district's youth. The students' historic performance under the Ministry of Science and Technology's scheme brings immense pride not only to Muzaffarpur but to all of Bihar, highlighting the state's growing potential as a leader in fostering creative thinking.

Bengaluru Urban (7306 ideas) remained at the second place, while Bagalkot of Karnataka (6826 ideas) was at the third place. Apart from this, Jaipur (6311) of Rajasthan, Lucknow (6182) of Uttar Pradesh and Vaishali (5805 ideas) of Bihar remained at the sixth place. Hardoi (5544 applications) was seventh, Allahabad (5507 applications) eighth, Pratapgarh (5380 applications) ninth and Unnao (5051) tenth.

District Education Officer (DEO) Kumar Arvind Sinha expressed happiness on this achievement and said that this is a matter of pride for the entire district. Our students have come first in the country in terms of innovation. Inspire Award Scheme gives children a platform to bring their creative and original ideas forward.

"This has been possible only due to the active participation of our teachers and schools. We will try that in the coming time more children participate in this scheme and bring glory to Muzaffarpur at the national level," said Kumar Arvind Sinha, District Education Officer.

DEO said, “About 7403 children from government and private schools of the district participated in it. Children presented their ideas enthusiastically. Many children proved with their ideas that they have immense potential hidden in them. Their thinking and performance are praiseworthy. This is not only their personal success, but an achievement of the entire district and state.”

What is Inspire Award:

The main objective of this scheme (Inspire Award) of the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India is to promote creativity and innovation in children. Under the scheme, students from class 6 to 10 can participate.

Selected students are given financial assistance of ₹ 10,000 to develop their idea as a model. Later their model is exhibited at the district level. From here, the selected innovations are sent to the state level exhibition.