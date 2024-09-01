ETV Bharat / bharat

'Well-Off People Roam Freely after Committing Crime, Victims Remain Scared', Says President Murmu

By ETV Bharat English Team

President Droupadi Murmu addressing the valedictory event of the two-day National Conference of the District Judiciary in New Delhi said that efforts need to be made to change the "culture of adjournments" in courts to ensure swift justice. In a post on X, the President expressed concern that the victims of crimes remain terrified as if they are the ones who have committed those crimes.

Must Make All Efforts to Change 'Culture of Adjournments' in Courts: President Murmu
File photo of President Droupadi Murmu (ANI)

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday expressed concern that the victims of crimes remain terrified while the well-off people roam around fearlessly after committing a crime.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, President Murmu said, "It is a sad aspect of our social life that, in some cases, the well-off people roam around fearlessly and freely even after committing a crime. Those who are victims of their crimes remain scared and terrified, as if they were the ones who had committed the crime."

Later, addressing the valedictory event of the two-day National Conference of the District Judiciary here, she said that the pendency of court cases is a big challenge for "all of us". She said that efforts need to be made to change the "culture of adjournments" in courts to ensure swift justice.

"All possible efforts need to be made to change the culture of adjournments in courts," she said. Murmu said all judges of the country have the responsibility to protect justice. She said common people's stress level increases in courtroom settings, a phenomenon she coined as "Black court syndrome," and suggested it be studied.

She also expressed happiness over the increase in the number of women judicial officers. The event was attended by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud and Union Minister of State for Law and Justice (Independent charge) Arjun Ram Meghwal. Murmu also released a flag and insignia of the Supreme Court during the programme held at the Bharat Mandapam here. (with agency inputs)

