‘Must Encourage Young Minds To Confront Realities Of Inequality And Democratic Fragility': CJI On Legal Educationist

New Delhi: Chief Justice of India BR Gavai on Wednesday said legal education must not confine itself to producing technically proficient lawyers alone and it must encourage young minds to engage with the pressing issues of our times, to confront the realities of inequality, conflict, and democratic fragility.

The CJI said the true power of a legal professional lies not merely in knowing the law, but in using that knowledge to uphold justice, protect democracy, and stand unflinchingly for constitutional values in times of trial.

Inaugurating the First Prof. (Dr.) N.R. Madhava Menon Memorial Lecture on the topic, “Legal and Justice Education @2047: An Agenda for 100 Years of Independence”, the CJI said the academicians must rise beyond the boundaries of local or national concerns and actively engage with the pressing issues that confront humanity at large. He added that in doing so, they should serve as vocal representatives of the Global South within the evolving world order on law and justice.

The CJI said it is necessary to reimagine legal education by expanding its reach through technology, promoting instruction in regional languages, strengthening legal aid, and creating pathways for first-generation learners.

The CJI said only by doing so can we ensure that access to law and justice becomes not a privilege for the few, but a lived reality for every citizen of this republic.

The CJI said voices and perspectives of our region, shaped by histories of colonialism, economic disparity, and deep struggles for equality, cannot remain peripheral in global legal discourse. “Instead, they must influence how the world understands and responds to questions of human rights, environmental sustainability, technology regulation, migration, and peace”, he said.

The CJI said that “legal education is not merely about producing professionals for the bar and the bench. It is about cultivating citizens who are committed to the ideals of liberty, equality, and fraternity.”

He said, “thus, our journey towards 2047 must be rooted in the foundation principles that have, over time, guided the evolution of legal education…”.