‘Must Encourage Young Minds To Confront Realities Of Inequality And Democratic Fragility': CJI On Legal Educationist
Published : September 17, 2025 at 11:55 PM IST
New Delhi: Chief Justice of India BR Gavai on Wednesday said legal education must not confine itself to producing technically proficient lawyers alone and it must encourage young minds to engage with the pressing issues of our times, to confront the realities of inequality, conflict, and democratic fragility.
The CJI said the true power of a legal professional lies not merely in knowing the law, but in using that knowledge to uphold justice, protect democracy, and stand unflinchingly for constitutional values in times of trial.
Inaugurating the First Prof. (Dr.) N.R. Madhava Menon Memorial Lecture on the topic, “Legal and Justice Education @2047: An Agenda for 100 Years of Independence”, the CJI said the academicians must rise beyond the boundaries of local or national concerns and actively engage with the pressing issues that confront humanity at large. He added that in doing so, they should serve as vocal representatives of the Global South within the evolving world order on law and justice.
The CJI said it is necessary to reimagine legal education by expanding its reach through technology, promoting instruction in regional languages, strengthening legal aid, and creating pathways for first-generation learners.
The CJI said only by doing so can we ensure that access to law and justice becomes not a privilege for the few, but a lived reality for every citizen of this republic.
The CJI said voices and perspectives of our region, shaped by histories of colonialism, economic disparity, and deep struggles for equality, cannot remain peripheral in global legal discourse. “Instead, they must influence how the world understands and responds to questions of human rights, environmental sustainability, technology regulation, migration, and peace”, he said.
The CJI said that “legal education is not merely about producing professionals for the bar and the bench. It is about cultivating citizens who are committed to the ideals of liberty, equality, and fraternity.”
He said, “thus, our journey towards 2047 must be rooted in the foundation principles that have, over time, guided the evolution of legal education…”.
The CJI said law schools should also move beyond the method of teaching of “what did the court hold” to “why did the court hold”. He added that this unpacking of judicial philosophy will teach students the ethos of the Constitution while also reflecting upon the judge’s dilemmas.
Delivering the lecture, Supreme Court judge Justice Surya Kant, said that the study of law must never be carried out in ivory towers, detached from the real struggles of society. It must instead be rooted in the lived experiences of the people it seeks to serve.
Justice Kant stressed that the lawyer of 2047 must be fluent in two languages: the language of the law and the language of the people.
Justice Kant said that it is essential to abandon the outdated conceptualisation of law universities as glorified high schools. He said law is not a collection of memorised statutes; it is a living, breathing framework of principles that must be understood in context, applied with reasoning, and argued with clarity.
Justice Kant said a future-ready lawyer should not only know the text of a statute but also understand the economic rationale behind market regulations, the technological infrastructure that enables digital contracts, or the social realities that frame questions of inequality and climate justice.
He said legal education must embrace a ‘digital-first’ pedagogy — not as a matter of convenience, but as a vital necessity for the future of justice.
Justice Kant said, “What does this philosophy look like in practice? To me, it looks like a legal education system that refuses to treat ethics as an afterthought or a mere academic requirement. It looks like classrooms where discussions are not limited to black-letter provisions, but constantly return to questions of justice, fairness, and social responsibility”.
