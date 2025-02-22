ETV Bharat / bharat

Muslims Voluntarily Remove 168-Year-Old Mosque To Make Way For Rapid Rail Project In Uttar Pradesh

Meerut: A mosque, believed to be 168 years old here in Uttar Pradesh is being voluntarily razed by members of the Muslim community to make way for the Delhi-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS).

The move comes after a consensus was reached between the district administration and locals following the orders that claimed the historic mosque comes in the way of the rapid rail project.

The project is jointly handled by the Public Works Department (PWD) and the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC). The Delhi-Meerut road falls under the jurisdiction of the PWD, while the construction of the RRTS corridor underneath the road, where the mosque is located, is executed by the NCRTC.

“Both the departments approached the mosque management and requested them for the removal of the mosque to clear the path for development work,” said Meerut City's additional district magistrate (ADM), Brijesh Kumar Singh.

“There is no confrontation from the management or the locals. We are now in the process of deciding the compensation in consultation with the mosque management,” he said.