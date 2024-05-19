Muslims perform last rites of Hindu woman; sets an example of Hindu-Muslim unity

Muslims in Gujarat set an example by performing the funeral of an elderly Hindu woman (ETV Bharat)

Surat (Gujarat): In today's election environment, many leaders are working to spread hatred of one community against another while at Haldharu village in Surat district of Gujarat, an incident set an inspiring example of communal harmony and humanity. There is only one Mysuria Hindu family living in the Kumbharwad area of Haldharu village with a Muslim population, this family consists of only mother and son. While the 75-year-old Induben Bhikhubhai Mysuria passed away, now her 50-year-old son Raju Mysuria is in the family, but he is also suffering from paralysis.

It was difficult for the paralytic son to cremate his deceased mother so he narrated the truth to the neighbouring Muslim families, on hearing this all the Muslim youth and elders of the neighbourhood gathered and took responsibility for Induben's last rites.

Induben's last journey was taken out and she was cremated according to Hindu customs at the Hindu crematorium at Bardoli. In this way, the people of the Muslim community gave a final farewell to Induben, this incident became the talk of the town.

The head of the village Safiq Shaikh said that after the death of the old woman, all the Muslim community gathered and performed the last rites as per Hindu customs. Safiq Shaikh further stated that this Mysooriya family has been living in Muslim-populated areas for the past many years. "As there was nobody to perform the funeral, so as a neighbour we felt it was our duty to perform the last rites," he said.

