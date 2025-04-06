Muslim Women In Varanasi Perform Aarti To Lord Shri Ram; Support Waqf Board Amendment Bill

Varanasi: On one hand, there is an atmosphere of tension in the whole country regarding the Waqf Amendment Bill. On the other hand, on the occasion of Ram Navami in Kashi, Muslim women performed the Maha Aarti of Shri Ram and gave a message of harmony.

In Varanasi, Muslim women organised the Maha Aarti of Lord Shri Ram under the joint aegis of the Muslim Women Foundation and Vishal Bharat Sansthan. On the occasion, decorative thali, beautiful rangoli and Lord Shri Ram written in Urdu was expressing the devotion of Muslim women.

Muslim women perform aarti to Lord Shri Ram on the occasion of Ram Navami in Varanasi. (ETV Bharat)

In Varanasi, for the last 19 years, Muslim women have been giving the message of religious harmony by performing the Aarti of Lord Shri Ram on Ram Navami. On Sunday, Muslim women performed the aarti of Lord Shri Ram and also supported the Waqf Amendment Bill.

National President of the Muslim Women Foundation Nazneen Ansari said that all the women performed the Aarti of Lord Shri Ram. Ram Aarti written in Urdu was sung. Women chanted Jai Siyaram.

We are all descendants of Lord Shri Ram: Nazneen Ansari said that Arab, Turkish and Mughal invaders came, attacked, ruled and many changed their religion. But we never accepted the culture of Arabs and Turks. "Ram is synonymous with Indian culture. He is our ancestor. How can we change our traditions and ancestors? Whenever we do the aarti of Ram ji, the soul of our ancestors gets peace."

"Our ancestors were Ram devotees, we are also. Today we are happy with the reforms in the Waqf Board. Muslim women have rights. Ram's name itself will end the conflict. Because of the passing of the Waqf Bill, we are thanking Ramji by performing aarti. Everything has happened by His grace."

Muslim women supported the Waqf Bill with Aarti: Vishal Bharat Sansthan's Dr Najma Parveen said that Ram Navami is a part of our country's culture. By Ramji's grace, the Triple Talaq Bill and the Waqf Bill were passed in support of Muslim women. Vishal Bharat Sansthan's National President Dr Rajiv said that celebrating Ramji's birthday is a tradition of thousands of years.

"Every Indian has been celebrating this tradition for generations. Muslim women have played a vital role in keeping it alive. Their devotion sends a powerful message of unity, love, and goodwill to the entire world—something that is truly needed in today’s times. Hatred can be overcome in the name of Lord Ram. His teachings promote peace and harmony. Every country should consider including the Shri Ramcharitmanas in its educational curriculum to inspire moral values and unity," he said.

