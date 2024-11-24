ETV Bharat / bharat

Muslim Voters Propel Congress To Victory Defeating BJP's Heavyweights In Karnataka Bypolls

Bengaluru: The Congress party achieved a resounding victory in the recently concluded Karnataka byelections, winning all three contested constituencies--Sandur, Shiggaon and Channapatna--this sweep highlights a significant shift in voter sentiment, marked by strong grassroots campaigning, welfare-oriented policies and decisive support from the Muslims.

Key Factors Behind Congress's Success

Unified Leadership and Campaigning: Congress leaders ran a focused and inclusive campaign, including Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar. Unlike in previous elections, the party leadership showcased unity and ensured active participation at every level of campaigning.

Welfare Schemes: Congress's flagship guarantee schemes, such as 'Gruha Lakshmi' and free electricity initiatives, were widely credited for influencing voters. These schemes had tangible benefits and were implemented effectively, thanks to exclusive monitoring committees.

Muslim Voter Mobilisation: The Muslim community played a crucial role, voting in large numbers for Congress. The BJP's alliance with JD (S), along with its support for controversial policies like the Wakf Bill, alienated Muslim voters, solidifying their support for Congress.

Rejection of Opposition Narratives: Allegations of scams and divisive rhetoric propagated by BJP-JD (S) failed to resonate with voters. Congress’s inclusive politics contrasted sharply with what was perceived as BJP's divisive and pro-capitalist policies.

Constituency-Wise Breakdown

Channapatna: Congress’s CP Yogeeshwara secured a landslide victory with 61,265 votes, defeating JD (S) candidate Nikhil Kumaraswamy, who managed 41,472 votes. Political analyst Hares Siddiqui noted that Muslim voters decisively supported Yogeeshwara, ensuring his 28,000-vote margin. Nikhil’s perceived inaccessibility in the constituency further weakened JD (S)’s campaign.

Shiggaon: Congress candidate Yasir Ahmed Khan Pathan edged out BJP’s Bharath Bommai with 44,557 votes to 43,399. The victory was attributed to several factors.

The Congress leadership’s extensive campaigning included nine programmes led by the CM. AHINDA (minorities, backward classes and Dalits) support, spearheaded by leaders like Satish Jarkiholi and Eshwar Khandre. Hares Siddiqui said the sacrifice of Former rebel Azeem Peer Qadri withdrawing his candidacy is notable, uniting Muslim votes behind Pathan.