Muslim Personal Law Board Holds Protest Against Waqf Amendment Act In Delhi

New Delhi: The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) on Tuesday staged a protest against the recently enacted Waqf (Amendment) Act in the Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi under the 'Waqf Bachao Abhiyan' (Save Waqf Conference). Named 'Tahaffuz-e-Auqaf Caravan' (Protection of Waqf), the programme alleged that the amended law is a conspiracy to eliminate Waqf properties and end the religious autonomy of the Muslim community.

The event saw the participation of presidents and representatives of several Muslim organisations from across the country, including Jamaat-e-Islami Hind. Prominent among them were AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi, RJD MP Manoj Jha, Congress MP Imran Masood and SP MP Mohibullah Nadvi. The meeting discussed a further legal battle against the Waqf Aaw.

"Someone from the BJP said in Parliament that there is no Waqf in this particular Muslim country. I want to tell Prime Minister Narendra Modi that during his visit to Saudi Arabia, he should ask the Crown Prince whether Medina is built on Waqf land. Waqf exists in every Muslim country, be it a democracy or a kingdom," Owaisi said.

The first phase of AIMPLB's 'Waqf Bachao Abhiyan' started on April 11 and will continue till July 7. In these 87 days, one crore signatures will be collected in protest against the act and handed over to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting him to take it back.

AIMPLB made it clear that if the government does not back down, then a bigger public awareness campaign will be started in the next phase of the movement. On the other hand, Jamaat-e-Islami Hind stated on Monday, saying the council of representatives, led by president Syed Sadatullah Hussaini, approved important proposals while discussing national and international issues in a session held at the organisation's headquarters between April 12 and 15.

"The Council felt that the law granted government-appointed officials the authority to adjudicate Waqf disputes, allowing the state to be a judge in its own case and opened the door to encroachment and dispossession of centuries-old religious properties, particularly those undocumented but used historically by the Muslim community," the Jamaat said.

Jamaat-e-Islami Hind demanded an immediate repeal of the Waqf Act and appealed to the people to support the campaign of AIMPLB. It requested democratic institutions, civil society and intellectuals to spread awareness about the ill effects of the amended Waqf Law. The council appreciated the lawmakers and organisations for expressing their views on this issue.