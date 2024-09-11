Uttar Pradesh: Muslim Man Held For Faking Religion To Perform Pujas In Temples

Bijnor (Uttar Pradesh): A person has been handed over to the police by a group of villagers of Tiprajot under Sherkot police station of the Bijnor district in Uttar Pradesh for religious conversion.

Sanwar Hussain son of Afsar Ali, had changed his religion from Muslim to Hinduism and was performing worship as a priest in different temples for five years in the name of Shivam Nath. When his true identity was revealed, he was caught red-handed and taken to the police.

It came up during questioning that he had embraced Hinduism in 2018 and changed his name to Shivam Nath. Initially, he used to perform worship as a priest in the temples of Nageena area. He lived at a Shiva temple for six months wearing a saffron robe. The villagers got suspicious of his activities and asked him to prove his identity which showed his name as Sanwar.

Bijnor DSP Anjani Kumar Chaturvedi said police had received information about a priest from another religion. In the investigation, the accused has told that he is a resident of Maswasi village under Swar police station of Rampur district. His real name is Sannawar Hussain and he abandoned the Muslim religion and converted to Hinduism in 2018. After this, he lived in many temples and performed puja. However, his Aadhaar card bears the address of Udham Singh Nagar of Kunda district in Uttarakhand.