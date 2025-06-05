Muslim Girl Embraces Hinduism, Marries Hindu Boy On Yogi Adityanath’s Birthday In UP

Kaushambi: A Muslim woman embraced Hinduism and married her Hindu partner. On Thursday, which coincided with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s birthday, the couple tied the knot at the village’s Durga temple following Hindu customs. Many people, including Vishwa Hindu Parishad activists, witnessed the ceremony and blessed the newlyweds.

Sajan, son of Dilip Kumar and a resident of Manjhanpur in the Manjhanpur Kotwali area of Uttar Pradesh, said he works as a driver and had gone to Manikpur in Pratapgarh to deliver goods. There, he met Reena, a Muslim girl. Soon after, they began talking over the phone, and their relationship gradually developed from friendship into love. When Reena’s family learned about it, they began opposing the relationship.

Speaking to the media, Reena said, "Religion was becoming a barrier in our relationship. That’s why I decided to adopt Hinduism. Sajan also convinced his family to accept me." On the birthday of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Reena adopted Hinduism through traditional rituals. On the same day, she took seven rounds with her partner Sajan in the Durga temple located in Manjhanpur, following Hindu customs. Besides the youth’s family members, a large number of villagers were also present to bless the bride and groom.

Under the leadership of Ved Prakash Pandey, workers of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad attended the ceremony. Reena’s family members were not present at the event, so Pandey took on the role of her brother and performed the rituals. He said that a daughter from another religion had become their sister by embracing Hinduism. He added that since it was Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s birthday, she chose this day for the ceremony. The entire Hindu community welcomed her warmly.

Read more: UP: Amroha Woman Converts To Hinduism To Marry Lover Nine Years Younger Than Her