Video shows Holi Colour Forcefully poured on Muslim Women in UP's Bijnor; 1 arrested

Bijnor (Uttar Pradesh): A man was arrested and three minors were detained on Sunday for harassing a Muslim man and his family, including two women who were sitting on a Bike in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor, police officials said. The arrested accused has been identified as Anirudh, a resident of the Dhampur area and the case was registered under Sections 147, 341, 323, 504, 509, and 354 of the Indian Penal Code, they said.

A video of the incident was widely shared on social media prompting the action. The video shows a group of Holi revellers harassing and forcibly applying colours to the Muslim family. Despite resistance by the family, the group can be seen spraying water on the women with a pipe. In the video, the miscreants are seen using buckets as well to pour water on the women. Some youngsters are seen applying colour, forcibly, on the face of the man and one of the women.

The men in the video can be heard raising religious slogans 'Jai Shri Ram' and 'Har Har Mahadev'. One of them is heard saying in the video that "this is a 70-year-old tradition". Eventually, the family's ordeal ends and the revellers let them go as the bike speeds away.

The Muslim man on the bike was going to visit a doctor along with his wife and mother to get medicine when the Holi revellers surrounded them. The incident, according to the police, is said to be from March 20. Taking cognisance of the incident, Bijnor Police said that a probe is on to identify the alleged perpetrators.

Taking to X, Bijnor police, senior officer Neeraj Jadaun posted a video and said, "People should not harass anyone during Holi. "Please don't apply colours on people forcibly. Police will take action on anyone who breaks the law," he said.